Evaluation board for 60 GHz radar sensor

Infineon’s first completely autonomous 60 GHz radar sensor MMIC, the BGT60LTR11AIP, is a fully integrated microwave motion sensor including Antennas in Package (AIP) and integrated detectors for motion and direction of motion. Benefits of using the 60 GHz radar sensor are the 14 m detection range for human targets, and the low power consumption.
The DEMO BGT60LTR11AIP includes the BGT60LTR11AIP shield as well as the Infineon Radar Baseboard MCU7. The BGT60LTR11AIP shield can also be attached to an Arduino MKR board.
Infineon Toolbox supports this platform with a demonstration software and a Radar GUI to display and analyse acquired data in the time and frequency domain. It further enables one to change various performance parameters of the sensor, to allow a thorough evaluation.
A comprehensive, power-efficient network solution Altron Arrow
Computer/Embedded Technology
AAEON has released its newest and most sophisticated addition to the rackmount network application range. The FWS-7541, powered by an Intel Xeon D-1700 processor, offers Xeon-level performance while maintaining an efficient use of power.
Industrial humidity and temperature sensor Electrocomp
Test & Measurement
Sensirion’s SHT40I-HD1B is an analog humidity and temperature sensor which has been specifically developed for demanding industrial applications such as refrigerator and air conditioner use cases.
Advantages of 60 GHz radar over PIR Altron Arrow
Test & Measurement
Radar is a powerful, cost-effective replacement for conventional PIR sensors, and Infineon’s Xensiv 60 GHz radar chip is here to revolutionise motion detection.
Infineon to showcase at CES 2023 Altron Arrow
News
During CES 2023, Infineon will be providing an exclusive preview of the latest technologies that enable intelligent and secure IoT solutions for a sustainable future.
The significance of the Matter standard Altron Arrow
Editor's Choice DSP, Micros & Memory
Matter is an automation connectivity standard that has been designed with the main purpose of reducing fragmentation across IoT products from different vendors, and this will transform the automation landscape by achieving interoperability among smart home platforms.
A better way to prototype RF designs using X-Microwave Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Prototyping RF designs with the X-Microwave modular system can dramatically reduce the time and resources needed to test an RF signal chain by enabling clean, modifiable, near-PCB prototypes through 60 GHz to be built and tested in a single afternoon.
A new standard for entry-level edge AI Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
Nvidia has announced the Jetson Orin module with Ampere Architecture GPU, fast memory bandwidth and high-speed IO, the perfect solution for next generation AI and robotics applications.