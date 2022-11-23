Categories

Evaluation board for 60 GHz radar sensor

23 November 2022 Test & Measurement

Infineon’s first completely autonomous 60 GHz radar sensor MMIC, the BGT60LTR11AIP, is a fully integrated microwave motion sensor including Antennas in Package (AIP) and integrated detectors for motion and direction of motion. Benefits of using the 60 GHz radar sensor are the 14 m detection range for human targets, and the low power consumption.

The DEMO BGT60LTR11AIP includes the BGT60LTR11AIP shield as well as the Infineon Radar Baseboard MCU7. The BGT60LTR11AIP shield can also be attached to an Arduino MKR board.

Infineon Toolbox supports this platform with a demonstration software and a Radar GUI to display and analyse acquired data in the time and frequency domain. It further enables one to change various performance parameters of the sensor, to allow a thorough evaluation.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: [email protected]
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


