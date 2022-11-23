Webinar: High-speed imaging to accelerate industrial automation

Jimmy Chou, director product marketing at Infineon, will present the webinar on how Infineon’s EZ-USB solutions will help to accelerate Industry 4.0 via SuperSpeed USB (5-20 Gbps) for high-speed imaging and video.

Mouser and Microchip have teamed up to deliver a brand-new webinar, that will teach how easy it is to develop cellular IoT applications.As part of its efforts to simplify setup and provide customers with increased choice and flexibility, Amazon is teaming up with Samsung to make it easy for customers to use Alexa or Samsung SmartThings.Cooperation will bring significant advantages to next-generation systems using power-efficient gallium-nitride (GaN) technology across a spectrum of applications.Avnet Abacus has announced a new supplier agreement with MORNSUN, a leading manufacturer of advanced power products and technologies.During CES 2023, Infineon will be providing an exclusive preview of the latest technologies that enable intelligent and secure IoT solutions for a sustainable future.The Connectivity Standards Alliance and its members have released the Matter 1.0 standard and certification programme which will usher in a new era of the IoT.IDTechEx provides data on the implementation of 5G, the technologies it enables and insight into where the technology is headed and what fields it is likely to impact.As the year starts to draw to a close, and people are still frantically rushing around trying to accomplish what they had in mind at the start of it, I can look back at 2022 with a mixture of emotions.STMicroelectronics has reported a third quarter net revenue of $4,32 billion, a gross margin of 47,6% and an operating margin of 29,4%. This resulted in a net income of $1,1 billion or $1,16 diluted earnings per share (EPS).Monthly semiconductor sales were down globally in September, with global sales in Q3 2022 6,3% lower than Q2 2022.