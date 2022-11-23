Industrial humidity and temperature sensor

Sensirion’s SHT40I-HD1B is an analog humidity and temperature sensor which has been specifically developed for demanding industrial applications such as refrigerator and air conditioner use cases, and in any other application where high system noise prevents the use of digital solutions.
Like the SHT4xI digital version, the analog series offers 5 V supply voltage, robust housing and increased ESD protection, to match the requirements of harsh operating environments. An optional periodic variable power heater allows for operation in highly demanding environments, including those with constant high humidity and condensing atmospheres.
The sensor can measure humidity with a ±2,5% accuracy in the range from 0 to 100% RH. Temperature measurement has a ±0,3° accuracy over the range from 40 to 125°C.
With a package size of only 1,5 x 1,5 x 0,5 mm, the SHT40I-HD1B is perfectly suited to miniature industrial measurement applications.
