Linear charger for Li-Ion batteries

23 November 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

The BQ25175 from Texas Instruments is an integrated 800-mA linear charger for 1-cell Li-Ion and Li-Poly batteries. The device has a single power output to charge the battery. The system load can be placed in parallel with the battery provided that the average system load does not prevent the battery from charging fully within the safety timer duration. When the system load is placed in parallel with the battery, the charge current is shared between the system and the battery.

The device has three phases for charging a Li-Ion/Li-Poly battery: pre-charge to recover a fully discharged battery, fast-charge constant current to supply the bulk of the charge, and voltage regulation to reach full capacity. In all charge phases, an internal control loop monitors the IC junction temperature and reduces the charge current if an internal temperature threshold is exceeded.

The charger power stage and charge current sense functions are fully integrated. The charger function has high accuracy current and voltage regulation loops, charge status display, and automatic charge termination. The fast-charge current is programmable through an external resistor. The pre-charge and termination current thresholds track the fast charge current setting.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 691 9300
Fax: +27 11 466 1577
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rs-online.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RS Components (SA)


