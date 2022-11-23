Linear charger for Li-Ion batteries

The BQ25175 from Texas Instruments is an integrated 800-mA linear charger for 1-cell Li-Ion and Li-Poly batteries. The device has a single power output to charge the battery. The system load can be placed in parallel with the battery provided that the average system load does not prevent the battery from charging fully within the safety timer duration. When the system load is placed in parallel with the battery, the charge current is shared between the system and the battery.
The device has three phases for charging a Li-Ion/Li-Poly battery: pre-charge to recover a fully discharged battery, fast-charge constant current to supply the bulk of the charge, and voltage regulation to reach full capacity. In all charge phases, an internal control loop monitors the IC junction temperature and reduces the charge current if an internal temperature threshold is exceeded.
The charger power stage and charge current sense functions are fully integrated. The charger function has high accuracy current and voltage regulation loops, charge status display, and automatic charge termination. The fast-charge current is programmable through an external resistor. The pre-charge and termination current thresholds track the fast charge current setting.
Read more...Dual low-dropout voltage regulator RS Components (SA)
Power Electronics / Power Management
Texas Instruments’ TPS7A43 low-dropout (LDO) linear voltage regulator introduces a combination of a 4 to 85 V input voltage range with very low quiescent current.
Read more...Driving giGaNtic performance Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon has announced the XDPS2221, the first IC on the market that combines both PFC boost and hybrid flyback conversion features in a single package.
Read more...RF power GaN transistor RS Components (SA)
Power Electronics / Power Management
NXP Semiconductors has released a new 48 V Airfast RF power GaN transistor designed for cellular base station applications.
Read more...130 W single-stage AC-DC controller TRX Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon’s latest power chip is a single-stage AC-DC fly-back controller suitable for providing up to 130 W for battery charging applications.
Read more...USB-C charging port controller SoC EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
The EZ-PD Barrel Connector Replacement (BCR) controller is an ideal solution for replacing the legacy connectors with USB-C, enabling any device to be powered by a USB-C charger, thereby meeting the requirements of the EU common charger mandate.