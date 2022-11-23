Dual low-dropout voltage regulator

Texas Instruments’ TPS7A43 low-dropout (LDO) linear voltage regulator introduces a combination of a 4 to 85 V input voltage range with very low quiescent current.
This device supports a wide range of input voltages (for example, a 15S battery and 24 to 48 V line power) and withstands line transient voltages up to 85 V. These features help modern applications meet increasingly stringent energy requirements, and help to extend battery life in portable-power solutions.
The TPS7A43 output is available in both fixed and adjustable output versions, which can regulate from 1,24 to 14,5 V at 1% accuracy. The regulator also provides a second intermediate output that can be set to 10 V, 12 V, or 15 V and can be used to bias gate drivers in place of a discrete regulator.
The TPS7A43 features a precision enable input that helps enable or disable the LDO at a fixed and accurate threshold voltage using a resistor divider from the input.
Infineon has announced the XDPS2221, the first IC on the market that combines both PFC boost and hybrid flyback conversion features in a single package.
NXP Semiconductors has released a new 48 V Airfast RF power GaN transistor designed for cellular base station applications.
Infineon’s latest power chip is a single-stage AC-DC fly-back controller suitable for providing up to 130 W for battery charging applications.
The EZ-PD Barrel Connector Replacement (BCR) controller is an ideal solution for replacing the legacy connectors with USB-C, enabling any device to be powered by a USB-C charger, thereby meeting the requirements of the EU common charger mandate.