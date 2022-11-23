Dual low-dropout voltage regulator

23 November 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

Texas Instruments’ TPS7A43 low-dropout (LDO) linear voltage regulator introduces a combination of a 4 to 85 V input voltage range with very low quiescent current.

This device supports a wide range of input voltages (for example, a 15S battery and 24 to 48 V line power) and withstands line transient voltages up to 85 V. These features help modern applications meet increasingly stringent energy requirements, and help to extend battery life in portable-power solutions.

The TPS7A43 output is available in both fixed and adjustable output versions, which can regulate from 1,24 to 14,5 V at 1% accuracy. The regulator also provides a second intermediate output that can be set to 10 V, 12 V, or 15 V and can be used to bias gate drivers in place of a discrete regulator.

The TPS7A43 features a precision enable input that helps enable or disable the LDO at a fixed and accurate threshold voltage using a resistor divider from the input.

RS Components (SA)






