Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Test & Measurement



Print this page printer friendly version

Industrial IMU for high-performance navigation applications

23 November 2022 Test & Measurement

TDK Corporation has extended the SmartIndustrial line of robust and accurate motion sensors and announced the availability of InvenSense IIM-46234 and IIM-46230 new high-performance fault-tolerant inertial measurement units (IMU). These IMUs are targeted at navigation applications that require accurate, stable, and best-in-class bias instability at an affordable price.

IIM-46234 and IIM-46230 are modules that include multiple six-axis sensors, each of which can measure three dimensions of linear acceleration and three dimensions of rotational rate. The modules also include a microcontroller that provides multiple options for communication and sensor fusion.

The calibration of these devices over the full temperature range of -40 to 85°C, guarantees best performance not typical in standard IMUs, which often have deteriorating performance as temperatures increase or decrease. It also provides stable measurements across all temperatures to minimise errors in position and angle for navigation applications.

This product family is well-suited for a variety of navigation applications, including high-end real-time kinematic positioning (RTK) and GNSS/INS units, precision agriculture, construction machinery, and industrial robots. An example application is an industrial autonomous vehicle or drone that requires excellent dead reckoning performance in case of GPS signal loss.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 447 0180
Email: [email protected]
www: www.avnet.com/wps/portal/abacus/
Articles: More information and articles about Avnet Abacus


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Evaluation board for 60 GHz radar sensor
Altron Arrow Test & Measurement
Infineon’s first completely autonomous 60 GHz radar sensor MMIC, the BGT60LTR11AIP, is a fully integrated microwave motion sensor including Antennas in Package (AIP) and integrated detectors for motion and direction of motion.

Read more...
Industrial humidity and temperature sensor
Electrocomp Test & Measurement
Sensirion’s SHT40I-HD1B is an analog humidity and temperature sensor which has been specifically developed for demanding industrial applications such as refrigerator and air conditioner use cases.

Read more...
Advantages of 60 GHz radar over PIR
Altron Arrow Test & Measurement
Radar is a powerful, cost-effective replacement for conventional PIR sensors, and Infineon’s Xensiv 60 GHz radar chip is here to revolutionise motion detection.

Read more...
High-speed TMR front-end IC for EV motor control
Avnet Abacus Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
TDK’s ASA 2310 is a low-drift, low-noise, customer-programmable TMR front-end IC with differential or single-ended SIN/COS inputs and analog outputs.

Read more...
Avnet Abacus announces a distribution agreement with MORNSUN
Avnet Abacus News
Avnet Abacus has announced a new supplier agreement with MORNSUN, a leading manufacturer of advanced power products and technologies.

Read more...
High-current low DC resistance power inductors
Avnet Abacus Passive Components
TDK Corporation has announced the introduction of its new VLS5030EX-D type power inductor as part of the VLS-EX-D series of wound ferrite power inductors.

Read more...
Selectable pressure range in an industrial MEMS sensor
Avnet Silica Test & Measurement
The ILPS22QS from ST Microelectronics is the first ultra-compact piezoresistive absolute pressure sensor supporting a selectable dual full-scale pressure range up to 1260 or 4060 hPa.

Read more...
Non-contact clamp meter for voltage measurements
Comtest Test & Measurement
The new Fluke 377 FC and 378 FC non-contact voltage true-rms AC/DC clamp meters can measure voltage and current simultaneously without touching a live wire.

Read more...
Multi-functional 4 GHz spectrum analyser
Coral-i Solutions Test & Measurement
Anritsu has introduced the Field Master MS2080A, a multi-functional spectrum analyser covering a range from 9 kHz to 4 GHz that combines nine instruments in a single package.

Read more...
Small dry wells for big field applications
Comtest Test & Measurement
The Fluke 914x Series Field Metrology Wells extend high performance to the industrial process environment by maximising portability, speed and functionality while maintaining metrology performance.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved