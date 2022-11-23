Fanless AIoT video analytics platform

Built on the latest industrial version of NVIDIA's Jetson AGX Xavier module, the AVA-RAGX provides a compact, rugged AI-enabled solution for both onboard and wayside railway applications that delivers uncompromising reliability and performance in harsh operating environments. The AVA-RAGX is a new addition to ADLINK’s railway AI-enabled Video Analytics (AVA) platform portfolio. It offers rail solution providers a high level of flexibility to select the configuration best suited to their application.

With an eight-core NVIDIA Carmel CPU and a 512-core NVIDIA Volta GPU, the platform exemplifies ADLINK's expertise in developing next-generation railway systems. Combining AI, machine learning, edge computing and IoT technologies, and certified to EN 50155 specifications, the AVA-RAGX is a rugged and fanless platform.

With its compact 288 x 190 x 78 mm dimensions, the AVA-RAGX specifically targets space-restricted environments, making it ideal for edge-type railway applications with small solution enclosures. It provides a full complement of I/O ports, including four M12 Gigabit ports and wireless connectivity (5G/LTE & Wi-Fi), as well as four digital input and four output 24 to 110 V DC with 1,5 kV isolation.

When integrated with an advanced camera system, radar, Lidar, GNSSC and AI software stack, the AVA-RAGX system can provide precise information about the train's surroundings and exact position. This allows use in applications such as location monitoring, early hazard detection systems, equipment fault detection, and passenger monitoring using a real-time video stream.

