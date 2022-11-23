Navitas Semiconductor and Avnet Silica announce collaboration

23 November 2022

Avnet Silica and Navitas Semiconductor, an industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and silicon carbide power devices, have announced close cooperation between the two companies. This will allow them to grow the market in Europe for Navitas’ advanced performance and highly power efficient GaNFast power ICs with GaNSense technology. The two companies will work closely together to deliver their combined complementary knowhow, to bring a high level of support and expertise to customers across the EMEA region.

GaN is a next-generation semiconductor technology that is growing in importance because of its ability to offer significantly improved performance over conventional silicon semiconductors, while also reducing the energy and physical space needed to deliver that performance. It runs up to 20 times faster than silicon and can also enable up to three times more power handling or three times faster charging capability. It also has size advantages, leading to potentially 20% lower system cost for designers, engineers, and power system architects.

Navitas’ leading-edge GaNFast power ICs with GaNSense technology integrate power, drive, and control capability. They also provide autonomous protection and loss-less current sensing, to deliver the industry’s highest energy efficiency, smallest footprints, and the fastest power-conversion performance. The company’s latest family of GaNSense half-bridge ICs offers a fully integrated, single component solution that enables AC-DC power supplies to achieve MHz switching frequencies in a broad range of soft-switching applications.

