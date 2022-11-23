Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





News



Print this page printer friendly version

Avnet Abacus announces a distribution agreement with MORNSUN

23 November 2022 News

Avnet Abacus has announced a new supplier agreement with MORNSUN, a leading manufacturer of advanced power products and technologies. The agreement was showcased as part of the ‘Avnet City’ booth at the Electronica 2022 trade fair in Munich.

Founded in 1998, MORNSUN is a manufacturer of power supplies, and develops cutting-edge power technologies, including the design of semiconductors and structures for its transformers and product housings. MORNSUN’s product ranges are widely used in industrial, medical, and telecoms applications. More recently, MORNSUN has become a leading supplier into the EV charging, photovoltaic and smart home markets.

Over the past two decades, the manufacturer has applied for more than 1600 patents and introduced more than 6000 high-quality products ranging from AC/DC switching power supplies, DC/DC converters, transceivers, signal-conditioning modules, and DC/DC converters for IGBT and LED drivers. Many of the products developed are based upon the latest SiC and GaN technologies.

“We are delighted to announce this new relationship with one of today’s most innovative manufacturers of power supplies,” said Hagen Götze, senior director marketing at Avnet Abacus. “The company’s commitment to spending a significant percentage of its revenue on R&D, including integrating the latest technologies into its products, in conjunction with its pledge to provide world-class customer support, promises a great future for our partnership.”


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 447 0180
Email: [email protected]
www: www.avnet.com/wps/portal/abacus/
Articles: More information and articles about Avnet Abacus


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Webinar: How to easily develop cellular IoT applications
News
Mouser and Microchip have teamed up to deliver a brand-new webinar, that will teach how easy it is to develop cellular IoT applications.

Read more...
Amazon and Samsung team up to simplify Matter setup experience
News
As part of its efforts to simplify setup and provide customers with increased choice and flexibility, Amazon is teaming up with Samsung to make it easy for customers to use Alexa or Samsung SmartThings.

Read more...
Webinar: High-speed imaging to accelerate industrial automation
News
Jimmy Chou will present a webinar on how Infineon’s EZ-USB solutions will help to accelerate Industry 4.0 via SuperSpeed USB (5-20 Gbps) for high-speed imaging and video.

Read more...
Industrial IMU for high-performance navigation applications
Avnet Abacus Test & Measurement
TDK’s new robust and accurate industrial motion sensors bring fault tolerance and software synergy to high-performance navigation applications.

Read more...
High-speed TMR front-end IC for EV motor control
Avnet Abacus Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
TDK’s ASA 2310 is a low-drift, low-noise, customer-programmable TMR front-end IC with differential or single-ended SIN/COS inputs and analog outputs.

Read more...
Navitas Semiconductor and Avnet Silica announce collaboration
Avnet Silica News
Cooperation will bring significant advantages to next-generation systems using power-efficient gallium-nitride (GaN) technology across a spectrum of applications.

Read more...
Infineon to showcase at CES 2023
Altron Arrow News
During CES 2023, Infineon will be providing an exclusive preview of the latest technologies that enable intelligent and secure IoT solutions for a sustainable future.

Read more...
Matter protocol is finally released
Editor's Choice News
The Connectivity Standards Alliance and its members have released the Matter 1.0 standard and certification programme which will usher in a new era of the IoT.

Read more...
5G trends to watch out for from 2023 onwards
News
IDTechEx provides data on the implementation of 5G, the technologies it enables and insight into where the technology is headed and what fields it is likely to impact.

Read more...
High-current low DC resistance power inductors
Avnet Abacus Passive Components
TDK Corporation has announced the introduction of its new VLS5030EX-D type power inductor as part of the VLS-EX-D series of wound ferrite power inductors.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved