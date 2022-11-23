Avnet Abacus announces a distribution agreement with MORNSUN

23 November 2022 News

Avnet Abacus has announced a new supplier agreement with MORNSUN, a leading manufacturer of advanced power products and technologies. The agreement was showcased as part of the ‘Avnet City’ booth at the Electronica 2022 trade fair in Munich.

Founded in 1998, MORNSUN is a manufacturer of power supplies, and develops cutting-edge power technologies, including the design of semiconductors and structures for its transformers and product housings. MORNSUN’s product ranges are widely used in industrial, medical, and telecoms applications. More recently, MORNSUN has become a leading supplier into the EV charging, photovoltaic and smart home markets.

Over the past two decades, the manufacturer has applied for more than 1600 patents and introduced more than 6000 high-quality products ranging from AC/DC switching power supplies, DC/DC converters, transceivers, signal-conditioning modules, and DC/DC converters for IGBT and LED drivers. Many of the products developed are based upon the latest SiC and GaN technologies.

“We are delighted to announce this new relationship with one of today’s most innovative manufacturers of power supplies,” said Hagen Götze, senior director marketing at Avnet Abacus. “The company’s commitment to spending a significant percentage of its revenue on R&D, including integrating the latest technologies into its products, in conjunction with its pledge to provide world-class customer support, promises a great future for our partnership.”

