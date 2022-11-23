Silicon Labs’ BG24 and MG24 win gold

Winners of the 2022 LEAP Awards (Leadership in Engineering Achievement Program) were announced earlier this week in a digital ceremony. In the category of connectivity, the Gold was awarded to Silicon Labs’ BG24 and MG24 families of 2,4 GHz wireless SoCs.
These devices feature the industry’s first integrated AI/ML accelerators and are designed for Matter, Zigbee, OpenThread, Bluetooth Low Energy, Bluetooth mesh and proprietary and multi-protocol operations. The SoCs incorporate the highest level of security certification, PSA Level 3 Secure Vault, with the best RF performance/energy-efficiency ratio in the market. They are suited for diverse smart home, medical and industrial applications.
The single-die BG24 and MG24 SoCs combine a 78 MHz ARM Cortex-M33 processor, high-performance 2,4 GHz radio, industry-leading 20-bit ADC, an optimised combination of Flash (up to 1536 kB) and RAM (up to 256 kB) and an AI/ML hardware accelerator for processing machine learning algorithms while offloading the ARM Cortex-M33. This allows applications to have more cycles to do other work with large datasets, while meeting low energy usage.
The SoC families’ new software toolkit is designed to allow developers to quickly build and deploy AI/ML algorithms at the edge using some of the most popular tool suites like TensorFlow Lite. Silicon Labs has partnered with leading AI and ML tools providers, SensiML and Edge Impulse, to ensure that developers have an end-to-end toolchain that simplifies the development of machine learning models optimised for embedded deployments of wireless applications.
