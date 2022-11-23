VIA launches ruggedised intelligent edge system

VIA Technologies has announced the launch of the ruggedised VIA AMOS-3007 intelligent edge system. This system is designed for the most demanding Industrial IoT use cases ranging from equipment monitoring and process automation to rich data visualisation and facilities management.
Powered by a fanless 1,5 GHz Intel Atom quad core processor, the VIA AMOS-3007 packs a rich I/O and connectivity feature set in a ruggedised ultra-compact enclosure measuring just 70 x 48,5 x 126 mm (W x H x D). The system’s VESA mounting options ensure that it can be easily fitted into the most constrained spaces, and its wide operating temperature range of -20 to 70 °C ensures reliable operation in most industrial environments.
The VIA AMOS-3007 solution provides a wealth of I/O and connectivity options, including two Gigabit Ethernet ports, two lockable USB 2.0 and two USB 3.0 ports, two HDMI connectors supporting dual displays, two COM ports, and one DIO port for 8-bit GPIO. Internal expansion options including three M.2 slots for SATA storage and wireless expansion models, one 4G/5G SIM card slot, and one DDR4 SODIMM slot that supports up to 32 GB of RAM.
“The VIA AMOS-3007 provides the complete package of high performance, low power, and rich I/O connectivity required for the most demanding IIoT use cases,” said Richard Brown, VP of international marketing, VIA Technologies. “With its ruggedised design and support for a wide operating temperature range, this robust, ultra-compact system delivers rock-solid reliability in the toughest operating environments.”
