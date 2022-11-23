Infineon to showcase at CES 2023

During CES 2023, Infineon will be showcasing how it, together with partners, is driving decarbonisation and digitalisation. They will be providing an exclusive preview of the latest technologies that enable intelligent and secure IoT solutions for a sustainable future.
The use of IoT in the following areas will be presented:
Smart home and wearables
With innovations based on radar, infrared camera imaging, MEMS microphones, and pressure and environmental sensors, Infineon and its partners are enabling new human-machine interactions for energy savings in various applications. These include wrist-worn wearables, smart homes, and buildings and security devices.
Security
Infineon’s secure elements establish trusted environments in applications that range from hand tools to smartphones, medical diagnostics, blockchain systems, and cloud-computing servers.
Charging and power delivery
With a complete portfolio of USB and wireless charging solutions, Infineon continues to innovate on emerging technologies to optimise power efficiency and reduce electronic waste.
