Webinar: How to easily develop cellular IoT applications
23 November 2022
News
Mouser and Microchip have teamed up to deliver a brand-new webinar, that will teach how easy it is to develop cellular IoT applications.
In this webinar the following topics will be covered:
• How to connect an application to the cellular network.
• How to secure the application and IoT edge node.
• How to register and interface with Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud.
Date: 13 December 2022
Time: 16:00 CAT
The webinar will be recorded. If live attendance is not possible, one may register for the webinar and a copy of the presentation will be emailed on conclusion.
For more information visit https://emea.info.mouser.com/microchip-cellulariot-webinar
Further reading:
Amazon and Samsung team up to simplify Matter setup experience
News
As part of its efforts to simplify setup and provide customers with increased choice and flexibility, Amazon is teaming up with Samsung to make it easy for customers to use Alexa or Samsung SmartThings.
Read more...
Webinar: High-speed imaging to accelerate industrial automation
News
Jimmy Chou will present a webinar on how Infineon’s EZ-USB solutions will help to accelerate Industry 4.0 via SuperSpeed USB (5-20 Gbps) for high-speed imaging and video.
Read more...
Navitas Semiconductor and Avnet Silica announce collaboration
Avnet Silica
News
Cooperation will bring significant advantages to next-generation systems using power-efficient gallium-nitride (GaN) technology across a spectrum of applications.
Read more...
Avnet Abacus announces a distribution agreement with MORNSUN
Avnet Abacus
News
Avnet Abacus has announced a new supplier agreement with MORNSUN, a leading manufacturer of advanced power products and technologies.
Read more...
Infineon to showcase at CES 2023
Altron Arrow
News
During CES 2023, Infineon will be providing an exclusive preview of the latest technologies that enable intelligent and secure IoT solutions for a sustainable future.
Read more...
Matter protocol is finally released
Editor's Choice News
The Connectivity Standards Alliance and its members have released the Matter 1.0 standard and certification programme which will usher in a new era of the IoT.
Read more...
5G trends to watch out for from 2023 onwards
News
IDTechEx provides data on the implementation of 5G, the technologies it enables and insight into where the technology is headed and what fields it is likely to impact.
Read more...
From the editor's desk: A tumultuous year draws to a close
Technews Publishing
News
As the year starts to draw to a close, and people are still frantically rushing around trying to accomplish what they had in mind at the start of it, I can look back at 2022 with a mixture of emotions.
...
Read more...
ST’s 3Q financial report
News
STMicroelectronics has reported a third quarter net revenue of $4,32 billion, a gross margin of 47,6% and an operating margin of 29,4%. This resulted in a net income of $1,1 billion or $1,16 diluted earnings per share (EPS).
Read more...
Semiconductor sales decrease globally
News
Monthly semiconductor sales were down globally in September, with global sales in Q3 2022 6,3% lower than Q2 2022.
Read more...