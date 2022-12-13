Webinar: How to easily develop cellular IoT applications

23 November 2022 News

Mouser and Microchip have teamed up to deliver a brand-new webinar, that will teach how easy it is to develop cellular IoT applications.

In this webinar the following topics will be covered:

• How to connect an application to the cellular network.

• How to secure the application and IoT edge node.

• How to register and interface with Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud.

Date: 13 December 2022

Time: 16:00 CAT

The webinar will be recorded. If live attendance is not possible, one may register for the webinar and a copy of the presentation will be emailed on conclusion.

For more information visit https://emea.info.mouser.com/microchip-cellulariot-webinar





