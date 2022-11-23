Industrial smart sensor kit

The STEVAL-IOD04KT1 from STMicroelectronics is a reference design kit that exploits the features of the L6364W IO-Link dual-channel device transceiver. The kit consists of the STEVAL-IOD004V1 main board, the STLINK-V3MINI programmer and debugger tool, a 14-pin flat cable, and an M8 to M12 standard industrial connector adaptor.
The kit acts as a modern smart industrial sensor to be connected to a master IO-Link hub, or any other suitable PLC interface. The power supply for the MCU, sensors, and other logic devices, is sourced from the DC-DC converter controller embedded in the L6364W.
The on-board STM32G071EB microcontroller runs an IO-Link demo stack v.1.1, which controls the IO-Link communication, and the software code that manages the L6364W transceiver and the MEMS industrial sensors.
The tiny dimensions of the main board have been achieved thanks to the small sizes of the CSP package options of L6364W and STM32G071EB.
The main board can be connected to an IO-Link master via the adapter and the M8 connector which is included in the kit for normal operation. The same board can be connected to the STLINK-V3MINI through the flat cable only for programming the STM32G071EB with new firmware.
