Amazon and Samsung team up to simplify Matter setup experience

23 November 2022 News

As part of its efforts to simplify setup and provide customers with increased choice and flexibility, Amazon is teaming up with Samsung to make it easy for customers to use Alexa or SmartThings, Samsung’s smart connected platform. This will result in customers of both Amazon and Samsung being able to easily set up Matter devices, and control them using both smart home systems.

Amazon and Samsung’s collaboration will allow customers to easily tap into Matter's multi-admin feature, and will also simplify onboarding while creating a unified Thread network in the home. Customers that opt-in will be able to control their Matter devices with both Alexa and SmartThings, without having to set up devices on each smart home system. By sharing Thread network credentials, customers will benefit from streamlined setup for Thread-based devices and a more reliable experience through wider coverage on a single Thread network.

“SmartThings customers have long enjoyed using Alexa's voice capabilities to give them more ways to control the home. We are excited to work with Amazon to help simplify the smart home experience and provide more choice to our mutual customers on the types of devices and services they use in their homes,” said Jaeyeon Jung, corporate vice president and head of SmartThings, mobile experience business at Samsung Electronics. “This collaboration ultimately provides further interoperability and will help ensure the potential of Matter is fully realised.”

This collaboration is built upon upcoming Alexa APIs, enabling bi-directional multi-admin simple setup, and Thread credential sharing for Matter devices. These cloud-based APIs are designed to make complex technology a thing of the past, allowing customers to effortlessly add Matter devices to their preferred services. This realises Matter’s promise of simplifying customers’ smart home experience.

For more information https://developer.amazon.com





