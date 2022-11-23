Categories

Eaton installs its largest African modular power system

23 November 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

Intelligent power management company Eaton has announced the successful installation of a modular power system at Africa Data Centre’s 10 MW facility. This is its largest installation on the continent to date.

When digital infrastructure provider Africa Data Centre grew its business to include data storage solutions, it required significant upgrades and improvements to expand the capacity of its legacy building in Johannesburg, South Africa. The enhanced facilities had to meet data centre site requirements with supporting power solutions, all of which had to be configured to fit into a very limited space and accommodate a restricted on-site installation time.

Eaton delivered a configurable xModular power system that extended the electrical infrastructure of the facility without interfering with day-to-day operations. The system provides an innovative ‘plug and play’ solution that is scalable to provide for an easy upgrade path if required in the future. According to Tesh Durvasula, CEO of Africa Data Centres, “Due to the nature of our business, on-site installation time had to be restricted and limited to final assembly and cable connections only.”

To address these prerequisites, Eaton built the modular units off-site at its manufacturing plant in Germiston, approximately 16 kilometres from Johannesburg. The weighty units were then transported by road, using specialised trucks and air-suspension loading trailers. The units were then finally lifted into place using 700-ton cranes.

“Apart from physical requirements, we expected the solution to offer stability and reliability under all environmental and power supply conditions, in a robust prefabricated structure. Adequate load handling capabilities were essential, combined with ease of operation and maintenance,” Durvasula added. The final solution offers a total integration of Eaton products into one system intended to protect the data centre from the repercussions of inconsistent power supply and the ongoing load shedding that South Africa has become accustomed to.

Eaton’s fully integrated turnkey solution included the Power Xpert UX IEC withdrawable medium voltage switchgear, the Eaton Power Xpert 9395P UPS, and Eaton’s lithium-ion battery combinations. This system offers complete isolation of output power from all input power anomalies to deliver 100% conditioned, perfect sine-wave output, even during severe power disturbances.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 447 0180
Email: [email protected]
www: www.avnet.com/wps/portal/abacus/
Articles: More information and articles about Avnet Abacus


