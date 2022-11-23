Power integrity book returns to print
23 November 2022
Interconnection
Principal SI/PI engineer at Samtec has updated and reprinted his book ‘Power Distribution Network Design Methodologies’. He explained, “During the pandemic, I received numerous questions related to power integrity, and, as a result, the book was reprinted to meet growing demand.”
When the book was first compiled, power integrity, as a principle, was relatively new, and followed in the footsteps of electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) and signal integrity (SI) principles. Now, specific chapters from the book cover power system designs including circuit board layout strategies, capacitor characterisation and selection, controlled impedance design, and guidance for system-level engineering. In particular, a chapter has been dedicated to providing a power distribution design guide for an FPGA family.
Many in the SI/PI community are grateful for the commitment the book provides to teaching and mentoring and the contributions to this field. With the reprint of this book, that mission continues.
For more information visit https://blog.samtec.com/post/power-integrity/
Further reading:
Ultra-rugged technology from Samtec
Spectrum Concepts
Interconnection
Samtec’s ultra-rugged solutions offer reliability and durability to meet the needs of any extreme environment typical in military, avionics, space, and submersible applications.
Read more...
Top entry flat flexible cable connector
Electrocomp
Interconnection
GCT has expanded its range of Flat Flex products with the new FFC3A20, which is engineered for best value while offering premium performance.
Read more...
The first step in any IoT project is cable readiness
Lambda Test
Interconnection
Whether working on a smart building or manufacturing plant, the first step to success is making sure the cable plant is ready for both information technologies (IT) and operational technologies (OT).
Read more...
Standardising modularity for industrial PCs
Rugged Interconnect Technologies
Interconnection
The ModBlox7 specification is set to shake up the industrial PC market by offering the advantages of modular systems with highly integrated box PCs.
Read more...
Connectors for future industrial automation
TRX Electronics
Interconnection
Many connector manufacturers have been talking about the industrial marketplace, and with the global market for industrial automation predicted to double over the next decade, connectivity will be an important subject.
Read more...
Samtec’s offering of PCIe connectors and cables
Spectrum Concepts
Interconnection
PCIe is a two-way, serial connection that carries data in packets along two pairs of point-to-point data lanes, compared to the single parallel data bus of traditional PCI that routes data at a set rate.
Read more...
DataTuff Industrial Ethernet
NuVision Electronics
Interconnection
Industrial-grade jackets feature a robust design with the ability to withstand exposure to oil, chemicals, rough handling, abrasion, UV and temperature variations.
Read more...
Development chassis in accordance with the SOSA standard
Rugged Interconnect Technologies
Interconnection
Hartmann Electronic is expanding its portfolio of components that conform to the new SOSA (Sensor Open Systems Architecture) military standard. Following a high-performance backplane, the specialist is now launching a development chassis.
Read more...
Thoughts on connector reliability
TRX Electronics
Interconnection
The term ‘high reliability’ describes products that are designed to deliver excellent performance in demanding, mission-critical applications. However, it may be time to stop thinking of high reliability and start talking about appropriate reliability.
Read more...
High-speed multi-coaxial cable assemblies
RFiber Solutions
Interconnection
Withwave’s high-speed multi-coaxial (coax) cable assemblies are high-density solutions which can provide a wide range of multiple coax connectors and flexible cable assemblies.
Read more...