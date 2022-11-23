Power integrity book returns to print

23 November 2022 Interconnection

Principal SI/PI engineer at Samtec has updated and reprinted his book ‘Power Distribution Network Design Methodologies’. He explained, “During the pandemic, I received numerous questions related to power integrity, and, as a result, the book was reprinted to meet growing demand.”

When the book was first compiled, power integrity, as a principle, was relatively new, and followed in the footsteps of electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) and signal integrity (SI) principles. Now, specific chapters from the book cover power system designs including circuit board layout strategies, capacitor characterisation and selection, controlled impedance design, and guidance for system-level engineering. In particular, a chapter has been dedicated to providing a power distribution design guide for an FPGA family.

Many in the SI/PI community are grateful for the commitment the book provides to teaching and mentoring and the contributions to this field. With the reprint of this book, that mission continues.

For more information visit https://blog.samtec.com/post/power-integrity/





