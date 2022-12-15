Webinar: Tackling diverse IoT applications with unified connectivity solutions

Join Infineon as the breadth of the Murata portfolio is explored. A live demonstration that shows the flexibility of a single Linux solution running different connectivity modules will be demonstrated. The webinar will showcase how one can differentiate IoT products and design to the needs of each project without the concern of recurring software development efforts.

Developers for the Internet of Things (IoT) often have a line-up of products spanning various host platforms, operating systems, and performance requirements. This puts extra burden on the developer/designer as the system needs to work across different development environments.

A new project aims to identify how gravity energy storage can help decarbonise one of the world’s fastest growing economies.After only a 3% increase in 2022 to a new record sales level of $636,0 billion, semiconductor sales are forecast to decrease in 2023.Mouser and Microchip have teamed up to deliver a brand-new webinar, that will teach how easy it is to develop cellular IoT applications.As part of its efforts to simplify setup and provide customers with increased choice and flexibility, Amazon is teaming up with Samsung to make it easy for customers to use Alexa or Samsung SmartThings.Jimmy Chou will present a webinar on how Infineon’s EZ-USB solutions will help to accelerate Industry 4.0 via SuperSpeed USB (5-20 Gbps) for high-speed imaging and video.Cooperation will bring significant advantages to next-generation systems using power-efficient gallium-nitride (GaN) technology across a spectrum of applications.Avnet Abacus has announced a new supplier agreement with MORNSUN, a leading manufacturer of advanced power products and technologies.During CES 2023, Infineon will be providing an exclusive preview of the latest technologies that enable intelligent and secure IoT solutions for a sustainable future.The Connectivity Standards Alliance and its members have released the Matter 1.0 standard and certification programme which will usher in a new era of the IoT.IDTechEx provides data on the implementation of 5G, the technologies it enables and insight into where the technology is headed and what fields it is likely to impact.