Power Electronics / Power Management



MA series motor protection relay

23 November 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

NewElec’s MA series motor protection relay can be used as either a standalone electronic motor protection relay or as part of an automation network process communicating to a PLC. This motor control relay is equipped with five digital inputs accepting field supply voltages from 24 V to 220 V AC or DC and four potential-free C/O contacts, two of which are programmable. Communication protocols include PROFIBUS DP, Modbus RTU and CAN bus.

Thermal curves (Class 3 to 35), 3 PTC100 inputs, earth leakage, earth fault, and voltage symmetry are all features available through the range from 5 to 250 A. Various protection features are available including short-circuit, load loss, over- and under-voltage.

The integrated CT block also includes the earth leakage core balance CT indication LEDs which address the need of maintenance personnel involved in fault-finding. The front-end software provides configuration and a recording feature enabling the recording of motor load current, voltages, and status of field inputs exported as a CSV file to assist performance and commissioning processes.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 327 1729
Fax: +27 12 327 1733
Email: [email protected]
www: www.newelec.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about NewElec Pretoria


