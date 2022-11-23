Semiconductor sales forecast to fall 5% in 2023
23 November 2022
News
Adverse conditions that stunted semiconductor sales in the second half of 2022 are expected to persist through the first half of next year. A global economy that is struggling through recession, soft demand for new enterprise and personal computers and smartphones, elevated chip inventory levels, and continued weakness in the memory IC market are expected to reduce total semiconductor sales by 5% next year. Total IC sales are forecast to decline 6%.
Following the downturn in 2023, IC Insights forecasts semiconductor sales will rebound with three years of much stronger growth. By the end of the forecast period in 2026, semiconductor sales are forecast to climb to $843,6 billion, representing a CAGR of 6,5%.
In 2022, four major semiconductor product categories (analog, logic, sensors/actuators, discretes) are forecast to post solid double-digit sales gains. The micro-components and optoelectronics segments are expected to grow by single-digit amounts. Only the highly cyclical memory market is forecast to post a whopping 17% decline. This decline, however, will have a marked effect on the overall IC and semiconductor market growth for this year.
For more information visit www.icinsights.com
Further reading:
Gravitricity to build a demonstration site in India
News
A new project aims to identify how gravity energy storage can help decarbonise one of the world’s fastest growing economies.
Read more...
Webinar: Tackling diverse IoT applications with unified connectivity solutions
News
Developers for the Internet of Things (IoT) often have a line-up of products spanning various host platforms, operating systems, and performance requirements which places extra burden to work across different development environments and duplicate efforts.
Read more...
Webinar: How to easily develop cellular IoT applications
News
Mouser and Microchip have teamed up to deliver a brand-new webinar, that will teach how easy it is to develop cellular IoT applications.
Read more...
Amazon and Samsung team up to simplify Matter setup experience
News
As part of its efforts to simplify setup and provide customers with increased choice and flexibility, Amazon is teaming up with Samsung to make it easy for customers to use Alexa or Samsung SmartThings.
Read more...
Webinar: High-speed imaging to accelerate industrial automation
News
Jimmy Chou will present a webinar on how Infineon’s EZ-USB solutions will help to accelerate Industry 4.0 via SuperSpeed USB (5-20 Gbps) for high-speed imaging and video.
Read more...
Navitas Semiconductor and Avnet Silica announce collaboration
Avnet Silica
News
Cooperation will bring significant advantages to next-generation systems using power-efficient gallium-nitride (GaN) technology across a spectrum of applications.
Read more...
Avnet Abacus announces a distribution agreement with MORNSUN
Avnet Abacus
News
Avnet Abacus has announced a new supplier agreement with MORNSUN, a leading manufacturer of advanced power products and technologies.
Read more...
Infineon to showcase at CES 2023
Altron Arrow
News
During CES 2023, Infineon will be providing an exclusive preview of the latest technologies that enable intelligent and secure IoT solutions for a sustainable future.
Read more...
Matter protocol is finally released
Editor's Choice News
The Connectivity Standards Alliance and its members have released the Matter 1.0 standard and certification programme which will usher in a new era of the IoT.
Read more...
5G trends to watch out for from 2023 onwards
News
IDTechEx provides data on the implementation of 5G, the technologies it enables and insight into where the technology is headed and what fields it is likely to impact.
Read more...