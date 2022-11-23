Semiconductor sales forecast to fall 5% in 2023

23 November 2022 News

Adverse conditions that stunted semiconductor sales in the second half of 2022 are expected to persist through the first half of next year. A global economy that is struggling through recession, soft demand for new enterprise and personal computers and smartphones, elevated chip inventory levels, and continued weakness in the memory IC market are expected to reduce total semiconductor sales by 5% next year. Total IC sales are forecast to decline 6%.

Following the downturn in 2023, IC Insights forecasts semiconductor sales will rebound with three years of much stronger growth. By the end of the forecast period in 2026, semiconductor sales are forecast to climb to $843,6 billion, representing a CAGR of 6,5%.

In 2022, four major semiconductor product categories (analog, logic, sensors/actuators, discretes) are forecast to post solid double-digit sales gains. The micro-components and optoelectronics segments are expected to grow by single-digit amounts. Only the highly cyclical memory market is forecast to post a whopping 17% decline. This decline, however, will have a marked effect on the overall IC and semiconductor market growth for this year.

For more information visit www.icinsights.com






