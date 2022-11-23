Ultra-low-power precision voltage reference

The REF35 from Texas Instruments is a family of nano-power, low-drift, high-precision series reference devices. The family of devices features ±0,05% initial accuracy and 650 nA typical power consumption. The temperature coefficient (12 ppm/°C) and long-term stability (40 ppm at 1000 hours) of the device helps to improve system stability and reliability.
The REF35 supplies up to 10 mA current with 3,3 ppmP-P noise and 20 ppm/mA load regulation. With this feature set, REF35 creates a strong low-noise, high-accuracy power supply for precision sensors and 12 to 16-bit data converters.
The family is specified for operation from -40 to 105°C and is functional over a full range of -55 to 125°C. The wide temperature is suited for industrial applications. The low power consumption combined with high-precision specifications are suitable for a wide variety of portable and low current applications.
