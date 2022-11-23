100 W wireless power receiver

STMicroelectronics has announced a wireless power receiver, with the industry’s highest available power rating of 100 W. Ensuring the fastest wireless charging times in the market today, ST’s new STWLC99 device can recharge high-end smartphones with the largest battery capacity in less than 30 minutes.
In addition to enhancing user convenience, high-power wireless charging lets designers create industrial products that are free of power sockets and cords, which can deliver various advantages:
• Eliminating the charging socket can save space and allow sealing against water or dust ingress in challenging environments.
• Complications due to twisting or tangling of the cord can be avoided.
• Independent devices such as robots and drones can recharge easily without human intervention needed to connect the cable.
“Today’s phones are essential for digital living, and are also a critical business tool for many. Significantly faster charging with the STWLC99 increases availability and brings extra value to users’ lives,” said Francesco Italia, general manager, analog custom products division, STMicroelectronics. “Its unprecedented power also changes the outlook for equipment such as battery-powered industrial tools, medical monitors, medicine pumps, mobile robots, and drones, enabling long runtimes with faster turnaround.”
