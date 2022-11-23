Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Passive Components



Print this page printer friendly version

New electrolytic capacitor series

23 November 2022 Passive Components

Vishay has announced its latest aluminium electrolytic capacitors. Available in 11 case sizes, the new screw-terminal 202 PML-ST offers high CV values in dimensions smaller than previous-generation solutions. At the same time, ripple current has been increased, while ESR is lower.

The series has a useful lifespan of 10 000 hours at a working temperature of 85°C. Case size for the capacitors range up to a diameter of 90 mm, with a length of 220 mm.

Suitable applications for these electrolytic capacitors include buffering and filtering, motor drives, inverters, UPSs, traction systems, and pulsed power supplies.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 691 9300
Fax: +27 11 466 1577
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rs-online.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RS Components (SA)


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Panasonic’s new conductive polymer tantalum solid capacitors
Electrocomp Passive Components
With a high characteristic stability and a low ESR, they promise an unrivalled reliability, especially in terms of guaranteed heat tolerance.

Read more...
TDK introduces extremely compact StandarD series disk varistors
RS Components (SA) Passive Components
TDK Corporation has announced the EPCOS B72307S0* (StandarD S07 Compact Series) and B72310S0* (StandarD S10 Compact Series) ranges of extremely compact, leaded disk varistors.

Read more...
Linear charger for Li-Ion batteries
RS Components (SA) Power Electronics / Power Management
The BQ25175 from Texas Instruments is an integrated 800-mA linear charger for 1-cell Li-Ion and Li-Poly batteries.

Read more...
Dual low-dropout voltage regulator
RS Components (SA) Power Electronics / Power Management
Texas Instruments’ TPS7A43 low-dropout (LDO) linear voltage regulator introduces a combination of a 4 to 85 V input voltage range with very low quiescent current.

Read more...
High-current low DC resistance power inductors
Avnet Abacus Passive Components
TDK Corporation has announced the introduction of its new VLS5030EX-D type power inductor as part of the VLS-EX-D series of wound ferrite power inductors.

Read more...
RF power GaN transistor
RS Components (SA) Power Electronics / Power Management
NXP Semiconductors has released a new 48 V Airfast RF power GaN transistor designed for cellular base station applications.

Read more...
40 V adjustable voltage supervisor
RS Components (SA) Power Electronics / Power Management
The TL7700-SEP from Texas Instruments is a bipolar integrated circuit designed for use as a reset controller in microcomputer and microprocessor systems.

Read more...
Li-Ion programmable charger IC
RS Components (SA) Power Electronics / Power Management
The BQ25180 from Texas Instruments is a linear battery charger IC focusing on small solution size and low quiescent current, and can support up to 1 A charging and system loads of up to 2,5 A.

Read more...
Surface-mount ceramic chip capacitors
Electrocomp Passive Components
Vishay has released its new surface-mount multilayer ceramic chip capacitors, which are available in custom frequency ranges.

Read more...
Tuneable laser-diode chip ready to ship
RS Components (SA) Opto-Electronics
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation has announced that it will begin shipping samples of its new tuneable laser-diode chip for use in optical transceivers of optical-fibre communication systems.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved