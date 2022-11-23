New electrolytic capacitor series

23 November 2022 Passive Components

Vishay has announced its latest aluminium electrolytic capacitors. Available in 11 case sizes, the new screw-terminal 202 PML-ST offers high CV values in dimensions smaller than previous-generation solutions. At the same time, ripple current has been increased, while ESR is lower.

The series has a useful lifespan of 10 000 hours at a working temperature of 85°C. Case size for the capacitors range up to a diameter of 90 mm, with a length of 220 mm.

Suitable applications for these electrolytic capacitors include buffering and filtering, motor drives, inverters, UPSs, traction systems, and pulsed power supplies.

