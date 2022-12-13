Webinar: How to design an optimised motion control system for intelligent edge-based surveillance cameras

23 November 2022 News

Public safety and infrastructure security is fuelling the adoption of intelligent IP cameras with embedded AI that can analyse and detect events or behaviours, and send real-time alerts to first responders. In industrial and commercial environments, heightened surveillance enhances worker safety, adds quality control, and controls access to critical assets. Analog Devices’ new range of surveillance cameras that ‘See, Sense and Think’ will be featured.

Attendees will learn about:

• Motion control artefacts and design challenges that can impact the performance of a PTZ camera.

• How Trinamic hardware-based motion controllers can help overcome these concerns while accelerating system design.

• Additional design requirements and recommendations when powering these cameras through POE.

Date: 13 December 2022

Time: 18:00 CAT

To register for this webinar, visit http://bitly.ws/xnCD





