Indium Corporation earns BISinfotech BETA award

23 November 2022 News

Indium Corporation has earned a BISinfotech BETA award as global leader in the solder and materials category. The honour was presented during a live streaming of the awards ceremony on Wednesday, 30 November. This marks the third consecutive year Indium has received a BETA award.

The annual BETA awards, presented by Indian technology magazine BISinfotech, recognise outstanding contributions and innovations from India’s top technology enablers. The prestigious award brings together the leading personalities and organisations from across the country’s technology sector who are helping the industry achieve new milestones.

Indium continues to deliver an ever-growing suite of innovative solder and thermal materials designed to enable world-changing technologies from the 5G lifestyle to electric vehicles, mobile communications, and more. Since its founding, Indium has been driven by its curiosity to look at materials from a different perspective, transforming the ordinary into the unexpected.

