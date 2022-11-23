Vishay has announced the new 130, 160 and 300 A three-phase bridge power modules. These modules are available in the ultra-compact MTC package, and deliver reliable operation for heavy-duty industrial applications.
Each power module is available with blocking voltages of 1600 or 1800 V and exhibits 3600 V isolation voltage. With a low forward voltage of 1,54 V, the modules have a low junction to case thermal resistance of 0,038°C/W.
Ideal applications for these power modules are as line-frequency input rectification in welding machines, switch mode power supplies, plasmas cutting, high-powered battery chargers, and motor control.
