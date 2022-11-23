Anritsu facilitates 5G mmWave rollout

Anritsu has developed the new compact antenna test range (CATR) Anechoic Chamber 2 MA8172B configuration for its new radio RF conformance test system ME7873NR to support 5G millimetre wave (mmWave) 2 Angle of Arrival (2 AoA) radio resource management (RRM) tests.
Evaluating UE communications quality and connection stability at handover between base stations is a difficult technical challenge for mmWave mobile communications. Consequently, Anritsu has developed its MA8172B upgrade model for the OTA CATR based on its earlier CATR Anechoic Chamber MA8172A. The MA8172B reproduces the radio-wave propagation characteristics of communications between the UE and two base stations.
Additionally, any angle can be set between two base stations in the MA8172B, facilitating a wide range of applications, including both conformance tests and R&D.; The cost-effective upgrade path from the previous MA8172A also helps optimise customers’ capital spending.
