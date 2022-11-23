Six-axis IMU with embedded sensor fusion

With a triple core, six-axis architecture, the LSM6DSV16X Inertial Measurement Unit from STMicroelectronics can handle advanced processing in the edge, making it ideal for advanced 3D phone mapping, context awareness in laptops and tablets, reliable and precise gesture recognition in AR and VR headsets, and always-on tracking in wearables.
LSM6DSV16X enables sensor fusion low power (SFLP), on-the-fly self-configuration, and AI algorithms. The IMU performs the data processing directly in the MEMS sensor, which enables significant energy savings in the system.
Thanks to its triple-sensing core, the LSM6DSV16X can address the needs of user-interface controls and optical/electronic image stabilisation (OIS/EIS).
ST and Soitec cooperate on SiC substrate manufacturing tech Altron Arrow
STMicroelectronics and Soitec have announced the next stage of the cooperation on Silicon Carbide (SiC) substrates, with the qualification of Soitec’s SiC substrate technology by ST planned over the next 18 months.
TDK introduces a high-speed TMR front-end IC Avnet Abacus
TDK Corporation has complemented its existing TMR sensor portfolio with the new Micronas signal-conditioning IC, ASA 2310, for high-speed automotive and industrial electric motor applications.
A comprehensive, power-efficient network solution Altron Arrow
AAEON has released its newest and most sophisticated addition to the rackmount network application range. The FWS-7541, powered by an Intel Xeon D-1700 processor, offers Xeon-level performance while maintaining an efficient use of power.
Evaluation board for 60 GHz radar sensor Altron Arrow
Infineon’s first completely autonomous 60 GHz radar sensor MMIC, the BGT60LTR11AIP, is a fully integrated microwave motion sensor including Antennas in Package (AIP) and integrated detectors for motion and direction of motion.
Advantages of 60 GHz radar over PIR Altron Arrow
Radar is a powerful, cost-effective replacement for conventional PIR sensors, and Infineon’s Xensiv 60 GHz radar chip is here to revolutionise motion detection.
Infineon to showcase at CES 2023 Altron Arrow
During CES 2023, Infineon will be providing an exclusive preview of the latest technologies that enable intelligent and secure IoT solutions for a sustainable future.