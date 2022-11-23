Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





DSP, Micros & Memory



Print this page printer friendly version

Six-axis IMU with embedded sensor fusion

23 November 2022 DSP, Micros & Memory

With a triple core, six-axis architecture, the LSM6DSV16X Inertial Measurement Unit from STMicroelectronics can handle advanced processing in the edge, making it ideal for advanced 3D phone mapping, context awareness in laptops and tablets, reliable and precise gesture recognition in AR and VR headsets, and always-on tracking in wearables.

LSM6DSV16X enables sensor fusion low power (SFLP), on-the-fly self-configuration, and AI algorithms. The IMU performs the data processing directly in the MEMS sensor, which enables significant energy savings in the system.

Thanks to its triple-sensing core, the LSM6DSV16X can address the needs of user-interface controls and optical/electronic image stabilisation (OIS/EIS).


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: [email protected]
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

ST and Soitec cooperate on SiC substrate manufacturing tech
Altron Arrow Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
STMicroelectronics and Soitec have announced the next stage of the cooperation on Silicon Carbide (SiC) substrates, with the qualification of Soitec’s SiC substrate technology by ST planned over the next 18 months.

Read more...
TDK introduces a high-speed TMR front-end IC
Avnet Abacus DSP, Micros & Memory
TDK Corporation has complemented its existing TMR sensor portfolio with the new Micronas signal-conditioning IC, ASA 2310, for high-speed automotive and industrial electric motor applications.

Read more...
Ultra-low-power precision voltage reference
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
The REF35 is a family of nano-power, low-drift, high-precision series reference devices which features ±0,05% initial accuracy and 650 nA typical power consumption.

Read more...
A comprehensive, power-efficient network solution
Altron Arrow Computer/Embedded Technology
AAEON has released its newest and most sophisticated addition to the rackmount network application range. The FWS-7541, powered by an Intel Xeon D-1700 processor, offers Xeon-level performance while maintaining an efficient use of power.

Read more...
Robust protection for high power density designs
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
The TPS25985x from Texas Instruments is a 4,5 to 16 V, 0,59 mO, 80 A stackable compact eFuse with an accurate current monitor.

Read more...
Evaluation board for 60 GHz radar sensor
Altron Arrow Test & Measurement
Infineon’s first completely autonomous 60 GHz radar sensor MMIC, the BGT60LTR11AIP, is a fully integrated microwave motion sensor including Antennas in Package (AIP) and integrated detectors for motion and direction of motion.

Read more...
Industrial Gigabit Ethernet transceivers offer PTP
Avnet Silica DSP, Micros & Memory
Microchip has announced the LAN8840 and LAN8841 Gigabit Ethernet transceiver devices, that meet IEEE 1588v2 standards for Precision Timing Protocol (PTP).

Read more...
Advantages of 60 GHz radar over PIR
Altron Arrow Test & Measurement
Radar is a powerful, cost-effective replacement for conventional PIR sensors, and Infineon’s Xensiv 60 GHz radar chip is here to revolutionise motion detection.

Read more...
Silicon Labs’ BG24 and MG24 win gold
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
In the category of connectivity at the recent 2022 LEAP Awards, the Gold was awarded to Silicon Labs’ BG24 and MG24 families of 2,4 GHz wireless SoCs.

Read more...
Infineon to showcase at CES 2023
Altron Arrow News
During CES 2023, Infineon will be providing an exclusive preview of the latest technologies that enable intelligent and secure IoT solutions for a sustainable future.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved