Six-axis IMU with embedded sensor fusion

23 November 2022 DSP, Micros & Memory

With a triple core, six-axis architecture, the LSM6DSV16X Inertial Measurement Unit from STMicroelectronics can handle advanced processing in the edge, making it ideal for advanced 3D phone mapping, context awareness in laptops and tablets, reliable and precise gesture recognition in AR and VR headsets, and always-on tracking in wearables.

LSM6DSV16X enables sensor fusion low power (SFLP), on-the-fly self-configuration, and AI algorithms. The IMU performs the data processing directly in the MEMS sensor, which enables significant energy savings in the system.

Thanks to its triple-sensing core, the LSM6DSV16X can address the needs of user-interface controls and optical/electronic image stabilisation (OIS/EIS).

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





