Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Editor's Choice



Print this page printer friendly version

Transmitting power to remote places

29 February 2024 Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management

By Frederik Dostal, power management expert, Analog Devices.

Transmitting electrical energy over long distances, for example, inside a factory, is no easy task. Of course, electricians could provide a connection to the power grid at any location in a manufacturing facility. However, this is time-consuming and expensive.

Power over Ethernet (PoE) has existed as an alternative to individual power grid connections for many years. With it, up to 71 W can be delivered to a device (at up to 100 m). PoE uses Cat 5 and higher twisted pair cables, and is employed in numerous applications in which Ethernet cables have already been installed.

A type of PoE called SPoE, also for two-wire cables, represents a new option. With it, up to 52 W can be transmitted via a single two-wire cable. Distances of up to 1 km are possible. Two-wire cables are already being used in many industrial plants for 4 to 20 mA applications. They can easily be used for SPoE. If there’s no existing wiring, new wiring can be added easily, even without the help of an electrician.

Like PoE, SPoE can be used for both data and power transmission. This is significant, because remote electronics usually need power and data connectivity. Figure 1 shows this with the T1L PHY blocks.

Why would you use the SPoE technology to transmit just energy? SPoE is an IEEE-standardised technology that is compatible with SPoE hardware from a variety of different manufacturers, provides comprehensive system telemetry for monitoring the energy transmission state, detects faults, and offers overvoltage protection and ground loop isolation.

An SPoE solution requires a power sourcing equipment (PSE) controller, that is, a circuit that transmits the electrical energy through the two-wire cable, and a powered device (PD) controller that receives the energy from the two-wire cable. Figure 1 shows a point-to-point connection. Star and daisy-chain connections are also possible. If existing cables are used, this reduces the cost and effort required to rewire the circuitry.

PSE controllers are often designed for multiple channels (cables). This is significant for systems that power multiple remote machinery (that is, sensors). The LTC4296-1 from Analog Devices, for example, can supply up to five loads of energy (Figure 2). Each supply line can be up to 1000 m long.

Figure 3 shows a block diagram of a PD receiver circuit with an LTC9111. The energy comes from the two-wire cable. The PD circuit takes care of the classification and monitoring of the line transmission, with the classification specifying the power class that the energy transmission will operate in. If the operated electrical device needs a voltage other than 24 or 55 V, an additional DC-to-DC converter is used.

Another technology besides SPoE is power over data line (PoDL). The two technologies are very similar. SPoE works with a voltage of 24 or 55 V and can bridge distances of up to 1000 m, while PoDL is used in systems at a shorter distance of 15 or 40 m and works with a voltage of 12, 24, or 48 V. PoDL is mainly used in automotive and similar applications, such as construction equipment. SPoE is designed for use in industrial environments.

There are clever ways of delivering power safely through a two-wire pair cable. This makes high-power applications, like intelligence at the edge, possible and reduces costs by using wiring from existing industrial setups.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: info@arrow.altech.co.za
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Multiprotocol wireless SoC
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
The EFR32MG24 Wireless SoCs are ideal for mesh IoT wireless connectivity using Matter, OpenThread, and Zigbee protocols for smart home, lighting, and building automation products.

Read more...
Synchronous step-down controller for GaN FETs
Altron Arrow Multimedia, Videos
The LTC7890 and LTC7891 are low IQ, dual, two-phase synchronous step-down controllers that have GaN drive technology fully optimised for GaN FETs.

Read more...
Precision analogue microcontroller
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
The ADUCM356 series of precision analogue microcontrollers from Analog Devices controls and measures electrochemical sensors including current, voltage, and impedance measurements.

Read more...
Microchip earns certification in vehicle cybersecurity
Altron Arrow News
Microchip Technology’s corporate processes associated with specific automotive work products have recently been audited by a third party, UL Solutions, and certified as compliant to ISO/SAE 21434.

Read more...
The power of Matter
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Matter offers a reliable, secure, seamless way to interconnect devices from different manufacturers, allowing a new level of interoperability to be enjoyed.

Read more...
New series of all-purpose microcontrollers
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
NXP has released its MCX A14x and A15x series of all-purpose microcontrollers, which are part of the larger MCX portfolio that shares a common Arm Cortex-M33 core platform.

Read more...
Shorten your design cycle
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
The CANHUBK344 evaluation board from NXP is ideal for mobile robotics and industrial automation applications.

Read more...
AI is revolutionising electronics manufacturing
Editor's Choice News
Artificial intelligence is transforming the electronics manufacturing industry by providing new ways to optimise production processes, reduce costs, and improve product quality.

Read more...
Designing and manufacturing robust enclosures for extreme environments
Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The lifecycle of robust edge devices starts with design, and all aspects, including electronic components, packaging, shipping, installation, and servicing needs to be considered at the design stage to ensure that an edge device can operate in the environment it is intended for.

Read more...
Reducing solder paste spatter during reflow
Techmet Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Splash is a problem that solder paste will inevitably encounter during the welding process, and distinguishing between spatter and solder ball is the first step in solving the problem.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved