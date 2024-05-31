Events
31 May 2024
Events
SECUREX South Africa 2024
11-13 June 2024
Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg
Africa’s largest, most comprehensive security exhibition is now in its fourth decade of providing industry with proven and reputable security solutions. Co-located with A-OSH EXPO, Facilities Management Expo, and Firexpo 2024, Securex South Africa continues to grow in popularity. Securex South Africa is constantly evolving to incorporate products and services that provide organisations with a future-proofed and sustainable business tool.
Register at https://securex.co.za
SEMICON West
9-11 July
San Francisco, USA
Touted as the premier microelectronics event on the calendar, SEMICON West will explore groundbreaking technologies transforming the microelectronics sector and enabling smart applications. The show brings the incredibly diverse global electronics supply chain together to address the semiconductor ecosystem’s greatest opportunities and challenges. This is the perfect opportunity for top minds and manufacturers to connect, collaborate, and innovate.
Register at https://www.semiconwest.org
The Energy Expo
21-22 August
Miami, USA
The 6th edition of The Energy Expo comes as an in-person physical tradeshow to serve your clean energy needs. Equipment, technologies, products, and education will be presented for the solar, energy storage, EV charging, clean energy, energy saving, and smart tech industries. The show connects manufacturers and distributors with buyers, professionals, dealers, municipalities, contractors, and installers.
Register at https://www.theenergyexpo.com
Further reading:
Creating a learning culture at A-OSH EXPO 2024
Events
A-OSH EXPO 2024 provides two free-to-attend learning platforms, where delegates can find out more about current OSH trends, hear about challenges and their solutions, and stay updated on current OSH regulations.
Read more...
EVENTS
Events
SECUREX South Africa 2024
11-13 June 2024
Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg
Africa’s largest, most comprehensive security exhibition is now in its fourth decade of providing industry with proven ...
Read more...
Events
Events
IPC APEX EXPO 2024
6-11 April 2024
Anaheim Convention Center, California
Discover the newest innovations in the electronics manufacturing industry with the APEX Expo themed ‘What’s ...
Read more...
Events
Events
Nordic Tech Tour EMEA
11, 13, 15 March 2024
Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg
Nordic’s experts will provide insights into both existing and emerging wireless technology solutions, enabling attendees ...
Read more...
Events
Events
A listing of upcoming events in the electronics, manufacturing and technology fields.
Read more...
EVENTS
Events
productronika
14-17 November 2023
Munich, Germany
Co-located with SEMICON in Munich, productronica showcases the entire spectrum of technologies and solutions for the electronics manufacturing industry, ...
Read more...
Events
Events
2023 GSA Asia Pacific Forum
8 November
Hsinchu, Taiwan
The Asia Pacific Executive Forum (APEF) stands as an exceptional worldwide gathering, uniting senior executives and C-level leaders from the semiconductor ...
Read more...
EVENTS
Events
Digital Transformation Strategy Summit
5-7 September 2023
Le Franschhoek Hotel & Spa, Cape Town
NOVACOM Summits has announced its first-ever African edition of the Digital Transformation Strategy Summit, ...
Read more...
EVENTS
Events
The Energy Expo 2023
22-24 August 2023
Miami Airport Convention Center, USA
Awarded among the fastest growing shows, the Energy Expo (5th edition) in Miami, Florida, comes as an in-person tradeshow ...
Read more...
Events
Events
KITE 2023
18-20 July 2023
Durban Exhibition Centre
The KwaZulu-Natal Industrial Technology Exhibition (KITE) is KZN’s premier trade show for the industrial technology sector. The exhibition connects ...
Read more...