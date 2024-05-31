The 6th edition of The Energy Expo comes as an in-person physical tradeshow to serve your clean energy needs. Equipment, technologies, products, and education will be presented for the solar, energy storage, EV charging, clean energy, energy saving, and smart tech industries. The show connects manufacturers and distributors with buyers, professionals, dealers, municipalities, contractors, and installers.

Touted as the premier microelectronics event on the calendar, SEMICON West will explore groundbreaking technologies transforming the microelectronics sector and enabling smart applications. The show brings the incredibly diverse global electronics supply chain together to address the semiconductor ecosystem’s greatest opportunities and challenges. This is the perfect opportunity for top minds and manufacturers to connect, collaborate, and innovate.

Further reading:

Creating a learning culture at A-OSH EXPO 2024

Events

Read more...

EVENTS

Events

...

Read more...

Events

Events

...

Read more...

Events

Events

...

Read more...

Events

Events

Read more...

EVENTS

Events

...

Read more...

Events

Events

...

Read more...

EVENTS

Events

...

Read more...

EVENTS

Events

...

Read more...

Events

Events

...

Read more...

A-OSH EXPO 2024 provides two free-to-attend learning platforms, where delegates can find out more about current OSH trends, hear about challenges and their solutions, and stay updated on current OSH regulations.11-13 June 2024 Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg Africa’s largest, most comprehensive security exhibition is now in its fourth decade of providing industry with proven6-11 April 2024 Anaheim Convention Center, California Discover the newest innovations in the electronics manufacturing industry with the APEX Expo themed ‘What’s11, 13, 15 March 2024 Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg Nordic’s experts will provide insights into both existing and emerging wireless technology solutions, enabling attendeesA listing of upcoming events in the electronics, manufacturing and technology fields.14-17 November 2023 Munich, Germany Co-located with SEMICON in Munich, productronica showcases the entire spectrum of technologies and solutions for the electronics manufacturing industry,8 November Hsinchu, Taiwan The Asia Pacific Executive Forum (APEF) stands as an exceptional worldwide gathering, uniting senior executives and C-level leaders from the semiconductor5-7 September 2023 Le Franschhoek Hotel & Spa, Cape Town NOVACOM Summits has announced its first-ever African edition of the Digital Transformation Strategy Summit,22-24 August 2023 Miami Airport Convention Center, USA Awarded among the fastest growing shows, the Energy Expo (5th edition) in Miami, Florida, comes as an in-person tradeshow18-20 July 2023 Durban Exhibition Centre The KwaZulu-Natal Industrial Technology Exhibition (KITE) is KZN’s premier trade show for the industrial technology sector. The exhibition connects