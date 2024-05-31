Categories

31 May 2024 Events

SECUREX South Africa 2024

11-13 June 2024

Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg

Africa’s largest, most comprehensive security exhibition is now in its fourth decade of providing industry with proven and reputable security solutions. Co-located with A-OSH EXPO, Facilities Management Expo, and Firexpo 2024, Securex South Africa continues to grow in popularity. Securex South Africa is constantly evolving to incorporate products and services that provide organisations with a future-proofed and sustainable business tool.

Register at https://securex.co.za

SEMICON West

9-11 July

San Francisco, USA

Touted as the premier microelectronics event on the calendar, SEMICON West will explore groundbreaking technologies transforming the microelectronics sector and enabling smart applications. The show brings the incredibly diverse global electronics supply chain together to address the semiconductor ecosystem’s greatest opportunities and challenges. This is the perfect opportunity for top minds and manufacturers to connect, collaborate, and innovate.

Register at https://www.semiconwest.org

The Energy Expo

21-22 August

Miami, USA

The 6th edition of The Energy Expo comes as an in-person physical tradeshow to serve your clean energy needs. Equipment, technologies, products, and education will be presented for the solar, energy storage, EV charging, clean energy, energy saving, and smart tech industries. The show connects manufacturers and distributors with buyers, professionals, dealers, municipalities, contractors, and installers.

Register at https://www.theenergyexpo.com




