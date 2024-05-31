DJI faces US ban

31 May 2024 News

Chinese drone manufacturer, DJI, is set to face a ban instigated by the US congress from importing and selling their drones in the country. The company’s drones range from consumer devices used for general entertainment through to models used for photography and videography, drones used for delivery, and ones used in the agricultural sector.

In 2022 DJI held 58% of the US market share, and this move would significantly damage the company’s share of the lucrative market. The move will also damage the industries that are currently using DJI’s drones.

Although nothing relating to the drones can be proved as being harmful, the US Congress is sceptical, as Chinese state-owned enterprises own 6% of the firm. DJI has responded to the Act first tabled in 2022 by stating that the drones cannot collect flight data, photos, or videos without individual users manually opting in to send this data electronically.





