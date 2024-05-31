Microchip expands FPGA capabilities

31 May 2024 News

Microchip Technology has acquired Neuronix AI Labs to expand its capabilities for power-efficient, AI-enabled edge solutions deployed on field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs). Neuronix AI Labs provides neural network sparsity optimisation technology that enables a reduction in power, size and calculations for tasks such as image classification, object detection, and semantic segmentation, while maintaining high accuracy.

Microchip’s mid-range PolarFire FPGAs and SoCs already lead the industry in terms of low power consumption, reliability, and security capabilities. The acquisition of this technology will enable Microchip to develop cost-effective, large-scale edge deployments of components designed for use in computer-vision applications on systems that have cost, size and power constraints, and enable a multi-fold increase in AI/ML processing horsepower on low- and mid-range FPGAs.

The acquisition of this technology will allow non-FPGA designers to harness powerful parallel processing capabilities using industry-standard AI frameworks, without requiring in-depth knowledge of FPGA design flow. The combination of Neuronix AI intellectual property, and Microchip’s existing compilers and software design kits, allows for AI/ML algorithms to be implemented on customisable FPGA logic without a need for resistor-transition level expertise or intimate knowledge of the underlying FPGA fabric. It is also designed to allow for updating and upgrading CNNs on the fly without needing to reprogram hardware.

