High-isolation DC-DC switching

31 May 2024 Power Electronics / Power Management


IGBT and SiC MOSFETs are high-power switching components commonly used in the EV charging and semiconductor industries. These components require high-quality driving solutions. To that end, MORNSUN has expanded its drive power supply QA-R3 family with the high-isolation DC-DC converter QA_(T)-R3G series. This series is specifically designed for IGBT/SiC MOSFET drivers, making it the optimal and reliable DC-DC converter for driving solutions.

Unlike conventional DC-DC converters, drive power supplies have specific requirements in applications. As IGBTs and SiC MOSFETs are commonly used in high-voltage applications, they require a high isolation voltage. A high common mode transient immunity is required, as switching generates common mode interference. A driver should also provide low isolation capacitance to enhance the operational reliability of IGBT and SiC MOSFETs.

The MORNSUN QA_(T)-R3G series provides 5000 V AC reinforced insulation, complies with IEC-61800-5-1 standard, and has a long-term insulation voltage up to 1700 V.


