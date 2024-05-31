Clearing the Static: ESD transportation and storage

When storing and transporting ESD-sensitive items outside of an EPA, it’s crucial to use packaging that offers ESD shielding. Ensuring static control in the workplace is important, but safe transportation and storage are equally vital. Maintaining all ESD-sensitive components at the same electrical potential throughout their lifecycle is essential.
CORSTAT and CORTRONIC storage boxes are excellent choices for transporting ESD-sensitive components like PCBs. They feature a soft, dissipative foam lining for cushioning and static removal. These boxes are made of cardboard coated with carbon, shipped flat for easy assembly on-site. Their static dissipative exterior and conductive core ensure protection against electrostatic discharges during transportation.
Humidity is another factor to consider during product transportation or storage, as excessive moisture can lead to corrosion and mould growth, potentially damaging electronic components. Desiccant bags absorb moisture within sealed packaging, providing protection during transit or storage.
For monitoring shipping conditions and detecting any incidents or mechanical impacts, Tip-n-Tell and Drop-n-Tell indicators are reliable solutions. If maintaining upright positioning of shipping cartons is necessary, these indicators are an ideal choice.
