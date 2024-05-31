Categories

Adaptive computing for big data sets

31 May 2024 Computer/Embedded Technology

The new AMD Alveo V80 compute accelerator, powered by the AMD Versal HBM adaptive SoC, is built for memory-intensive workloads in HPC, data analytics, network security, storage acceleration, and financial technology. Featuring 820 GB/s of HBM2e bandwidth and 5,6 million system logic cells, the AMD Alveo V80 accelerator card nearly doubles the memory performance and logic density of the previous generation AMD Alveo U55C card. The integrated Mini-Cool Edge I/O (MCIO) connectors allow scaling across compute and storage nodes at PCIe Gen5 speeds.

The new accelerator is also coupled with an extensive example design tailored for AMD Alveo V80 hardware, enabling users to jumpstart development with familiar FPGA design flows using the AMD Vivado Design Suite.

Capabilities of the Alveo V80 include:

• Hardware adaptable for custom workloads and massive parallelism.

• 1,8X High Bandwidth Memory and 2X Logic Density versus the previous generation.

• 4x200G networking and compute clustering over Ethernet.

• New Vivado tool flow targeting Alveo hardware.

Production cards are now available through AMD and authourised distributors.

For more information contact NuVision Electronics, +27 11 608 0144, [email protected], www.nuvisionelec.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 608 0144
Fax: +27 11 608 4723
Email: [email protected]
www: www.nuvisionelec.com
Articles: More information and articles about NuVision Electronics


