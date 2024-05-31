nRF21540 front end module

31 May 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The nRF21540 from Nordic Semiconductor is an RF front-end module for Bluetooth Low Energy, Bluetooth mesh, Thread and Zigbee range extension, and other 2,4 GHz applications. This FEM consists of a power amplifier, low-noise amplifier, and two switches that connect to two separate antenna ports. It improves the range and connection robustness of Nordic’s portfolio of short-range wireless modules/SOCs (nRF52 and nRF53 Series).

The power level of the FEM Tx is dynamically adjustable up to 21 dBm in small increments. This ensures that designs can run with output power within 1 dBm of the allowable range across all regions and operating conditions. The chip provides a gain of 13 dB on the Rx side with a noise figure of 2,5 dB. The module requires a DC supply voltage from 1,7 to 3,6 V, while drawing only 115 mA in Tx mode and 4,1 mA in Rx mode.

The nRF21540 is qualified at a temperature range from -40 to 105°C. When combined with an nRF52 or nRF53 Series SoC, it provides up to 16x range extension and has a sensitivity of -100 dBm.

This chip is available in a 16-lead 4x4 QFN package and is suitable for smart home, asset tracking, audio, and industrial applications.

For more information contact RF Design, +27 21 555 8400 , [email protected], www.rfdesign.co.za

Credit(s)

RF Design





