Global cellular IoT connectivity over satellite

31 May 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Telit Cinterion has announced a solution featuring cellular and satellite connectivity services on its ME910G1 and ME310G1 modules. In partnership with floLIVE and Skylo Technologies, the new solution ensures that mobile assets like shipping containers, agricultural equipment, trucks, and other high-value assets are continually trackable and monitored anywhere on earth, from cities and rural highways to deserts and oceans.

The new Telit Cinterion solution is ideal for enterprises in transportation, logistics, construction, mining, agriculture, and other verticals whose mission- and business-critical applications require guaranteed global connectivity with their mobile assets. The solution will provide OEMs, system integrators, and enterprises with a turnkey, end-to-end suite, featuring:

• Telit Cinterion cellular LPWA module that is fully compliant with the new 3GPP R17 NB-IoT over non-terrestrial network (NTN) standard. This will enable satellite data communication using the NB-IoT protocol, without any special hardware changes required for the integration of the cellular module in the customer application.

• Telit Cinterion cellular and satellite data service plans, and a connectivity management portal. This drastically simplifies access to global connectivity with unique, centralised support and an advanced monitoring platform for full control of device fleets.

• Satellite connectivity services from Skylo, a direct-to-device NTN operator focused on connecting anything, anywhere, in conjunction with floLIVE, the creator and owner of the world’s first and largest hyperlocal global network, and a leading IoT connectivity enabler.

The Telit Cinterion ME910G1 module is currently under certification and approval by Skylo, making it one of the first modules that will be commercially available for customers globally. The solution will debut in Europe and North America following the launch of the floLIVE-Skylo service in 2024.

“The ability to leverage local cellular connectivity across the globe, in tandem with satellite connectivity, truly opens the globe to IoT and digital transformation,” said Chen Porat, floLIVE SVP of Sales, APAC and Africa. “floLIVE offers MNOs and IoT MVNOs with a global hyperlocal infrastructure that becomes the backbone to anywhere, ‘always-on’ connectivity. This expansion into the NTN domain signifies our dedication to supporting our partners through continuous growth in carrier relations, global presence, and service offerings.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Telit Cinterion, a recognised leader in the IoT industry. This collaboration will enable us to leverage Telit Cinterion’s expertise in cellular connectivity, to expand the reach and capabilities of standards-based NB-IoT-over-NTN with the Skylo solutions,” said Sriram Subramanian, director of product management at Skylo. “Together, we will empower businesses across industries to unlock the true potential of connected devices and drive digital transformation on a global scale.”

“Transportation companies, logistics providers and mine operators are just three examples of enterprises that need to monitor their high-value mobile assets anywhere and everywhere on earth,” said Manish Watwani, chief marketing and product officer, Telit Cinterion. “Our strategic partnership with Skylo and floLIVE meets that need by providing the world’s first turnkey package of hardware and seamless, ubiquitous, global connectivity that leverages the best of cellular and satellite, all based on the new 3GPP R17 NB-IoT over NTN standard.”

