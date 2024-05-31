Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Print this page printer friendly version

Global cellular IoT connectivity over satellite

31 May 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Telit Cinterion has announced a solution featuring cellular and satellite connectivity services on its ME910G1 and ME310G1 modules. In partnership with floLIVE and Skylo Technologies, the new solution ensures that mobile assets like shipping containers, agricultural equipment, trucks, and other high-value assets are continually trackable and monitored anywhere on earth, from cities and rural highways to deserts and oceans.

The new Telit Cinterion solution is ideal for enterprises in transportation, logistics, construction, mining, agriculture, and other verticals whose mission- and business-critical applications require guaranteed global connectivity with their mobile assets. The solution will provide OEMs, system integrators, and enterprises with a turnkey, end-to-end suite, featuring:

• Telit Cinterion cellular LPWA module that is fully compliant with the new 3GPP R17 NB-IoT over non-terrestrial network (NTN) standard. This will enable satellite data communication using the NB-IoT protocol, without any special hardware changes required for the integration of the cellular module in the customer application.

• Telit Cinterion cellular and satellite data service plans, and a connectivity management portal. This drastically simplifies access to global connectivity with unique, centralised support and an advanced monitoring platform for full control of device fleets.

• Satellite connectivity services from Skylo, a direct-to-device NTN operator focused on connecting anything, anywhere, in conjunction with floLIVE, the creator and owner of the world’s first and largest hyperlocal global network, and a leading IoT connectivity enabler.

The Telit Cinterion ME910G1 module is currently under certification and approval by Skylo, making it one of the first modules that will be commercially available for customers globally. The solution will debut in Europe and North America following the launch of the floLIVE-Skylo service in 2024.

“The ability to leverage local cellular connectivity across the globe, in tandem with satellite connectivity, truly opens the globe to IoT and digital transformation,” said Chen Porat, floLIVE SVP of Sales, APAC and Africa. “floLIVE offers MNOs and IoT MVNOs with a global hyperlocal infrastructure that becomes the backbone to anywhere, ‘always-on’ connectivity. This expansion into the NTN domain signifies our dedication to supporting our partners through continuous growth in carrier relations, global presence, and service offerings.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Telit Cinterion, a recognised leader in the IoT industry. This collaboration will enable us to leverage Telit Cinterion’s expertise in cellular connectivity, to expand the reach and capabilities of standards-based NB-IoT-over-NTN with the Skylo solutions,” said Sriram Subramanian, director of product management at Skylo. “Together, we will empower businesses across industries to unlock the true potential of connected devices and drive digital transformation on a global scale.”

“Transportation companies, logistics providers and mine operators are just three examples of enterprises that need to monitor their high-value mobile assets anywhere and everywhere on earth,” said Manish Watwani, chief marketing and product officer, Telit Cinterion. “Our strategic partnership with Skylo and floLIVE meets that need by providing the world’s first turnkey package of hardware and seamless, ubiquitous, global connectivity that leverages the best of cellular and satellite, all based on the new 3GPP R17 NB-IoT over NTN standard.”


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: [email protected]
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

High-performance NB-IoT module
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel’s BC950K-GL is a high-performance NB-IoT module, which supports multiple frequency bands with extremely low power consumption.

Read more...
High-density LEDs for portable applications
Altron Arrow Opto-Electronics
Cree LED has released its new XLamp XHP high-density and high-intensity LEDs, designed for portable applications.

Read more...
High-performance energy efficient BLE SoC
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
Silicon Labs has introduced its latest integrated chip, the BG26 SoC, with embedded Bluetooth LE and Bluetooth mesh systems.

Read more...
RedCap module supports 5G SA mode
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Quectel RG255C is a series of small LGA modules based on 3GPP Release 17 RedCap technology, which supports 5G SA modes and is backwards-compatible with the 4G network.

Read more...
Qi2 dsPIC33-based reference design
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Synzen’s new SYNPlicity development platform utilises the advanced capabilities of the Nordic nRF9160 module, with ATRIA antenna for LTE connectivity, SIRIUSa antenna for BLE, and SIRIUSb antenna for GNSS.

Read more...
nRF21540 front end module
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The nRF21540 from Nordic Semiconductor is an RF front-end module for Bluetooth Low Energy, Bluetooth mesh, Thread and Zigbee range extension.

Read more...
Introducing SYNPlicity: The IoT development platform redefining connectivity
iCorp Technologies Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Synzen Precision Technology has unveiled its new SYNPlicity development platform that represents a significant leap forward in IoT technology.

Read more...
Panasonic modules embrace Wi-Fi 6 standard
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
These modules, built on NXP’s IW611 and IW612 chips respectively, mark a significant leap forward in wireless connectivity solutions.

Read more...
FWA is erasing the digital divide
Quectel Wireless Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Fixed wireless access is bridging the digital divide, by connecting millions of previously unconnected people each month across the globe.

Read more...
5G RedCap is on track
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
5G RedCap provides an affordable 5G solution that satisfies mid-tier connectivity requirements by presenting optimised power efficiency and simplified hardware and antenna design, which is crucial for IoT applications.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved