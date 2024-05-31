High-performance NB-IoT module

31 May 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Quectel’s BC950K-GL is a high-performance NB-IoT module, which supports multiple frequency bands with extremely low power consumption. With an ultra-compact form factor of 23,6 x 19,9 x 2,2 mm, it is a perfect choice for size-sensitive applications. This module is designed to be package compatible with Quectel GSM/GPRS M95 R2.0 and NB-IoT BC95-G modules. It provides a flexible and scalable platform for migrating from GSM/GPRS to NB-IoT networks.

The BC950K-GL uses surface-mount technology, which makes it an ideal solution for durable and rugged designs. The low profile and small size of the LCC+LGA package allows this module to be easily embedded into space-constrained applications to provide reliable connectivity. This kind of package is ideally suited for large-scale manufacturing, which has strict requirements for cost and efficiency.

Due to its compact form factor, ultra-low power consumption, and extended temperature range, the BC950K-GL is one of the best choices for a wide range of IoT applications, such as smart metering, bike sharing, smart parking, smart city, security and asset tracking, home appliances, agricultural and environmental monitoring. It can provide a complete range of SMS and data transmission services to meet different demands.

