Opto-Electronics



High-density LEDs for portable applications

31 May 2024 Opto-Electronics

Cree LED has released its new XLamp XHP high-density and high-intensity LEDs, designed for portable applications. These 3 V LEDs are optimised for battery-designed circuits and feature industry-leading light output. This LED series is ideally suited for all applications in torches, flashlights, tactical flashlights, head lamps, bike lights, and lanterns.


XHP70.3 Illuminating over a distance of 1200 m.

XHP LEDs deliver industry-leading lumen density, light quality, and optical control for portable lighting applications. All 3 V versions are available with 5000 to 7000 K CCT options optimised for maximum performance.

In addition, like its larger siblings, the new XHP35.2 LED voltage option feature a package that is configurable to either 3 V or 6 V, based on the PCB solder pad layout. Just one LED order code can be used in two different ways, keeping costs low and performance high, no matter what type of battery system is used to drive the LEDs.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: [email protected]
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


