Multi-output high-reliability PSU

Gaia Converter has released a new DC-DC converter module in its Mil & Aero power supply system offering.
The PSDG-48 series board mount module is a 48 W power module with a 24 or 28 V DC input and multiple outputs.
The module is a new series of COTS 2 or 3 outputs 48 W isolated power supply, which is SWaP-C optimised and has a low profile of 91 x 54 x 9 mm. Dedicated to 24 and 28 V DC systems, military and aerospace standard power supply requirements are all integrated including:
• MIL-STD-461, DO160 EMI filter.
• Reverse polarity protection and inrush current limiter.
• A hold-up function (50 ms or more, with external capacitor).
• High and low input voltage transients: 100 V/50 ms (MIL-STD-1275), 80 V/100 ms (DO160), 12 V/1 s (MIL-STD-1275 IES).
The units are ideal for MIL-STD-202 and 810 compliance for altitude, humidity, thermal stress and cycles, vibrations and mechanical shocks.
Key power performances of these Hi-Rel modules include:
• Input voltage range of 16 – 60 V DC.
• 48 W total output power: 20 W + 20 W + 8 W triple or 40 W + 0 W + 8 W dual independent outputs, pre-configured as single-ended or symmetrical voltages.
• Complete power supply efficiency up to 89%.
• -40 to 105°C full load case operating temperature range.
Gaia’s proprietary fixed high-frequency switching topology offers high power density and excellent reliability, and the thermally conductive resin encapsulation optimises power dissipation in harsh environments.
