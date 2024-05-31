Categories

Multi-output high-reliability PSU

31 May 2024 Power Electronics / Power Management

Gaia Converter has released a new DC-DC converter module in its Mil & Aero power supply system offering.

The PSDG-48 series board mount module is a 48 W power module with a 24 or 28 V DC input and multiple outputs.

The module is a new series of COTS 2 or 3 outputs 48 W isolated power supply, which is SWaP-C optimised and has a low profile of 91 x 54 x 9 mm. Dedicated to 24 and 28 V DC systems, military and aerospace standard power supply requirements are all integrated including:

• MIL-STD-461, DO160 EMI filter.

• Reverse polarity protection and inrush current limiter.

• A hold-up function (50 ms or more, with external capacitor).

• High and low input voltage transients: 100 V/50 ms (MIL-STD-1275), 80 V/100 ms (DO160), 12 V/1 s (MIL-STD-1275 IES).

The units are ideal for MIL-STD-202 and 810 compliance for altitude, humidity, thermal stress and cycles, vibrations and mechanical shocks.

Key power performances of these Hi-Rel modules include:

• Input voltage range of 16 – 60 V DC.

• 48 W total output power: 20 W + 20 W + 8 W triple or 40 W + 0 W + 8 W dual independent outputs, pre-configured as single-ended or symmetrical voltages.

• Complete power supply efficiency up to 89%.

• -40 to 105°C full load case operating temperature range.

Gaia’s proprietary fixed high-frequency switching topology offers high power density and excellent reliability, and the thermally conductive resin encapsulation optimises power dissipation in harsh environments.

For more information contact Accutronics, +27 11 782 8728, [email protected], www.accutronics.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 782 8728
Fax: 086 666 2645
Email: [email protected]
www: www.accutronics.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Accutronics


