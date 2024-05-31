AiT SEMi’s A7115B is a synchronous DC-DC buck converter operating at a switching frequency of 2 MHz. Providing an output of 1,5 A, the converter has an efficiency up to 97%. The chip has an input voltage range of 2,6 to 5,5 V and an adjustable output voltage, down to as low as 0,6 V, making is highly flexible.
The A7115B features include less than 1 µA shutdown current, small external components, such as ceramic input and output caps, as well as small inductors, while still providing low output ripple. This low noise output, along with its excellent efficiency achieved by the internal synchronous rectifier, makes the A7115B an ideal replacement for large power-consuming linear regulators. Internal soft-start control circuitry reduces inrush current, and short-circuit and thermal shutdown protection improves design reliability.
The A7115B is suitable for many applications including cellular devices, microprocessors, and DSP core power supplies, portable media players, set top boxes, portable instruments, wireless and DSL modems, and USB-supplied devices used in notebook computing.
High-performance NB-IoT module iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel’s BC950K-GL is a high-performance NB-IoT module, which supports multiple frequency bands with extremely low power consumption.
Read more...RedCap module supports 5G SA mode iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Quectel RG255C is a series of small LGA modules based on 3GPP Release 17 RedCap technology, which supports 5G SA modes and is backwards-compatible with the 4G network.
Read more...Qi2 dsPIC33-based reference design iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Synzen’s new SYNPlicity development platform utilises the advanced capabilities of the Nordic nRF9160 module, with ATRIA antenna for LTE connectivity, SIRIUSa antenna for BLE, and SIRIUSb antenna for GNSS.
Read more...Team iCorp Race to the Sun iCorp Technologies
News
The challenging route, not suitable for road bikes, is known for its speed and flat terrain, encompassing a total elevation gain of 1000 metres.
Read more...High-isolation DC-DC switching Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
MORNSUN has expanded its drive power supply with the high-isolation DC-DC converter QA_(T)-R3G series specifically designed for IGBT/SiC MOSFET drivers.
Read more...Zero drift current shunt monitors Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
The NCS21671 and NCV21671 from onsemi are a series of voltage output current sense amplifiers offered in gains of 25, 50, 100, and 200 V/V.