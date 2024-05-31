Synchronous DC-DC buck converter

31 May 2024 Power Electronics / Power Management

AiT SEMi’s A7115B is a synchronous DC-DC buck converter operating at a switching frequency of 2 MHz. Providing an output of 1,5 A, the converter has an efficiency up to 97%. The chip has an input voltage range of 2,6 to 5,5 V and an adjustable output voltage, down to as low as 0,6 V, making is highly flexible.

The A7115B features include less than 1 µA shutdown current, small external components, such as ceramic input and output caps, as well as small inductors, while still providing low output ripple. This low noise output, along with its excellent efficiency achieved by the internal synchronous rectifier, makes the A7115B an ideal replacement for large power-consuming linear regulators. Internal soft-start control circuitry reduces inrush current, and short-circuit and thermal shutdown protection improves design reliability.

The A7115B is suitable for many applications including cellular devices, microprocessors, and DSP core power supplies, portable media players, set top boxes, portable instruments, wireless and DSL modems, and USB-supplied devices used in notebook computing.

