Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Power Electronics / Power Management



Print this page printer friendly version

Synchronous DC-DC buck converter

31 May 2024 Power Electronics / Power Management

AiT SEMi’s A7115B is a synchronous DC-DC buck converter operating at a switching frequency of 2 MHz. Providing an output of 1,5 A, the converter has an efficiency up to 97%. The chip has an input voltage range of 2,6 to 5,5  V and an adjustable output voltage, down to as low as 0,6 V, making is highly flexible.

The A7115B features include less than 1 µA shutdown current, small external components, such as ceramic input and output caps, as well as small inductors, while still providing low output ripple. This low noise output, along with its excellent efficiency achieved by the internal synchronous rectifier, makes the A7115B an ideal replacement for large power-consuming linear regulators. Internal soft-start control circuitry reduces inrush current, and short-circuit and thermal shutdown protection improves design reliability.

The A7115B is suitable for many applications including cellular devices, microprocessors, and DSP core power supplies, portable media players, set top boxes, portable instruments, wireless and DSL modems, and USB-supplied devices used in notebook computing.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 781 2029
Fax: 086 555 7808
Email: [email protected]
www: www.icorptechnologies.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about iCorp Technologies


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

High-performance NB-IoT module
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel’s BC950K-GL is a high-performance NB-IoT module, which supports multiple frequency bands with extremely low power consumption.

Read more...
Multi-output high-reliability PSU
Accutronics Power Electronics / Power Management
Gaia Converter’s PSDG-48 series board mount module is a 48 W power module with a 24 or 28 V DC input and multiple outputs.

Read more...
DC-DC converter topologies for solar energy harvesting
Current Automation Power Electronics / Power Management
These converters are ideal for use in photovoltaics, energy storage, charging stations, and other applications that have high-voltage to low-voltage DC conversion requirements.

Read more...
UPS models added to lithium-ion portfolio
Power Electronics / Power Management
Vertiv Liebert GXT5 Lithium-Ion UPS family expands to include 5 to 10 kVA Global Voltage (GV) models for critical edge deployments in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read more...
RedCap module supports 5G SA mode
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Quectel RG255C is a series of small LGA modules based on 3GPP Release 17 RedCap technology, which supports 5G SA modes and is backwards-compatible with the 4G network.

Read more...
Qi2 dsPIC33-based reference design
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Synzen’s new SYNPlicity development platform utilises the advanced capabilities of the Nordic nRF9160 module, with ATRIA antenna for LTE connectivity, SIRIUSa antenna for BLE, and SIRIUSb antenna for GNSS.

Read more...
Introducing SYNPlicity: The IoT development platform redefining connectivity
iCorp Technologies Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Synzen Precision Technology has unveiled its new SYNPlicity development platform that represents a significant leap forward in IoT technology.

Read more...
Team iCorp Race to the Sun
iCorp Technologies News
The challenging route, not suitable for road bikes, is known for its speed and flat terrain, encompassing a total elevation gain of 1000 metres.

Read more...
High-isolation DC-DC switching
Vepac Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
MORNSUN has expanded its drive power supply with the high-isolation DC-DC converter QA_(T)-R3G series specifically designed for IGBT/SiC MOSFET drivers.

Read more...
Zero drift current shunt monitors
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
The NCS21671 and NCV21671 from onsemi are a series of voltage output current sense amplifiers offered in gains of 25, 50, 100, and 200 V/V.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved