DC-DC converter topologies for solar energy harvesting

31 May 2024 Power Electronics / Power Management

The efficient conversion of solar power into usable electricity is paramount with photovoltaic installations.

Advanced DC-DC converter topologies play a crucial role in this process, particularly in solar energy harvesting applications. Among these, the DDRH-120/240 series stands out with its exceptional features and capabilities.

The DDRH-120/240 series from Meanwell boasts a range of key features tailored to meet the demanding requirements of solar energy harvesting including:

• Ultra-wide input range: With an input range spanning from 250 V to 1500 V DC, this series can efficiently handle varying levels of solar power output, ensuring optimal performance even in fluctuating conditions.

• Fanless design and wide temperature range: These units operate seamlessly within temperatures ranging from -40 to 80°C without the need for fans enhancing their reliability and longevity, crucial factors in solar installations exposed to diverse environmental conditions.

• High isolation level: Offering 4 kV AC of isolation, the DDRH-120/240 series provides a robust barrier between input and output, ensuring safety and protection against electrical hazards.

• Complete protection features: Comprehensive input/output protection mechanisms safeguard against overvoltage, overcurrent, short circuits, and other potential risks, enhancing system resilience and durability.

• Superior EMC performance: Effective electromagnetic compatibility measures minimise interference, ensuring reliable operation and compatibility with other electronic systems in the vicinity.

• High altitude operation: Capable of functioning at altitudes of up to 5000 metres, the DDRH-120/240 series demonstrates versatility and adaptability, making it suitable for a wide range of deployment scenarios.

These converters are ideal for use in photovoltaics, energy storage, charging stations, and other applications that have high-voltage to low-voltage DC conversion requirements.


