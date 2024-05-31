Creating a learning culture at A-OSH EXPO 2024

31 May 2024 Events

Education remains a critical element in helping organisations comply with occupational safety and health (OSH) regulations. A-OSH EXPO 2024, held at Gallagher Convention Centre from 11 to 13 June 2024, provides two free-to-attend learning platforms where delegates can find out more about current OSH trends, hear about challenges and their solutions, and stay updated on current OSH regulations.

“We are thrilled to once again partner with the South African Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (Saiosh) in presenting the ever-popular Saiosh Seminar Theatre. The seminar sessions focus on trending issues within the OSH field, and help organisations to find solutions to common problems. Together with solution-focused topics, there are also five topics that cover OSH regulations, so there is a great deal of variety. We have found that the topics are so riveting that often all available seats are filled, with the overflow of interested people standing on the periphery of the open-air theatre,” says Mark Anderson, portfolio director at Specialised Exhibitions, a division of Montgomery Group.

Delegates can look forward to the following sessions (subject to change):

• OHS legislation update from Milly Ruiters of the Department of Employment and Labour.

• Live demonstration on the Blackline Sety G7c gas detection system, by Alan Lewis of Trigas.

• Live Industrial Health & Safety Theatre Show, presented by comedian and qualified safety officer Mr Zee (Aubrey Ndlangamandla).

• The latest technology in safety footwear, by Clayton Bates from Dromex.

• HPD attenuation validation solution for employers – xact-fit, by Karl Rottcher of Uvex.

• Debunking sections 16 and 37 of the OHSAct, with emphasis on the potential criminal liability of section 16(2) assignees, and the legal impact of the section 37(2) written agreement, by Advocate Raynard Looch of Klass Looch Associates.

• The ripple effect of H&S; failures, presented by Dr Sanjay Munnoo and Loria Malindzisa of Federated Employers Mutual.

• Safety culture, semiotics, and semantics: Why communication is critical to building a safer workplace, by Matthew Goncalves of AMBER.

• Enhancing compliance, health and safety, and risk management through innovative software solutions, by Yatish Singh of OVS Solutions.

• The silent, but deadly, risk in an electrical environment, by Dharmesh Lakmida of DuPont.

The expo, Africa’s largest OSH forum, is co-located with the award-winning Securex South Africa, Facilities Management Expo, and Firexpo, and also plays host to the free-to-attend Working at Height and Safety Seminar Theatre, in partnership with SafetyCloud.

“This is a highly interactive seminar theatre that combines practical demonstrations with theoretical learning opportunities,” says Anderson. “Besides these seminar theatres, visitors can browse the thousands of products and services on display at the four co-located shows. Adding to the visitor experience are the other features that include the InFIReS one-day seminar; the free-to-attend Securex Seminar Theatre (in partnership with SMART Security Solutions, and powered by UNISA), Facilities Management Seminar Theatre, and the brand-new Firexpo Seminar Theatre (powered by Carrier Fire and Security Products South Africa); the New Products Display area; the Drone Demonstration area; the K9 display area; the SAIDSA Techman Competition; and the OSPA Awards,” says Anderson.

The updated and full programmes will be included on the A-OSH EXPO website.

For more information visit www.aosh.co.za





