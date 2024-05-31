Categories

DSP, Micros & Memory



High-performance energy efficient BLE SoC

31 May 2024 DSP, Micros & Memory

Silicon Labs has introduced its latest integrated chip, the BG26 SoC. With its embedded Bluetooth LE and Bluetooth mesh systems, the BG26 is ideal for IoT wireless connectivity applications in smart homes, lighting, and portable medical products.

With key features like high-performance 2,4&nbssp;GHz RF, low current consumption, an AI/ML hardware accelerator, and Secure Vault, IoT device makers can create the smart, robust, and energy-efficient products that are secure from remote and local cyberattacks.

The BG26 incorporates an ARM Cortex-M33, running up to 78&nbssp;MHz. The SoC also contains up to 2048&nbssp;kB of Flash and 256&nbssp;kB of RAM, to provide resources for demanding applications.

Target applications include gateways/hubs, sensors, switches, door locks, smart plugs, LED lighting, blood glucose meters, and pulse oximeters.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: [email protected]
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


