RedCap module supports 5G SA mode

The Quectel RG255C is a series of small LGA modules based on 3GPP Release 17 RedCap technology, which supports 5G SA modes and is backwards-compatible with the 4G network. The module supports a theoretical peak data rate of 220 Mbps downlink and 120 Mbps uplink, while also supporting advanced 5G features such as URLLC and power saving.
The module is based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X35 5G Modem-RF system and can support OpenWRT and co-working with Wi-Fi 6. Offering industry-standard interfaces and drivers for Windows, Linux and Android this module is ideal for industrial automation, smart city, smart energy and mid-speed broadband devices such as FWA CPE.
This module can be used with the Quectel YEMX223J1A 5G pole, wall or suction mount combo antenna. This module, measuring 186 x 176 x 100,5 mm, operates in the 410 to 6000 MHz frequency ranges and is backward-compatible with 2G, 3G, Cat-M and NB-IoT networks.
