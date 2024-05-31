Qi2 dsPIC33-based reference design

31 May 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Synzen’s new SYNPlicity development platform utilises the advanced capabilities of the Nordic nRF9160 module, with ATRIA antenna for LTE connectivity, SIRIUSa antenna for BLE, and SIRIUSb antenna for GNSS. With its high-performing and simplified integration, IoT projects can be quickly and easily created and deployed, while enjoying seamless connectivity and secure data transmission.

The development platform for the nRF9160 System-in-Package (SiP)integrates various features, including:

• An nRF52840 board controller.

• LTE-M/NB-IoT/GNSS, BLE antennas, and NFC coupler.

• An environmental sensor that can measure temperature, humidity, air quality, and air pressure.

• A low-power accelerometer and a high-g accelerometer.

• A rechargeable Li-Po battery.

Full design files can be downloaded from the manufacturer’s website.

Credit(s)

iCorp Technologies





