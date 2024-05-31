Categories

News



Check stock levels in real time

31 May 2024 News

As a leading global IoT solutions provider, Quectel understands that the selection of the right module for an IoT project is a many faceted and critical decision. The company is committed to enabling its customers’ projects at every step of the way. Quectel is delighted to let customers know that the company has launched a new, free to use, distributor stock check tool on the Quectel website powered by www.oemsecrets.com.

Designed to enable fast and easy access for all customers to their available module and antenna stock, the tool shows real-time stock availability at a range of authorised distributors. The easy-to-use tool helps customers to quickly identify which distributor has the most stock to help save valuable project set-up time, and purchases can be made directly via the distributors.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 82 653 7458
Email: [email protected]
www: www.quectel.com
Articles: More information and articles about Quectel Wireless Solutions


