Battery management solutions eBook

31 May 2024 News

Mouser has released a new eBook in collaboration with Vishay Intertechnology analysing the considerations and challenges of designing high-performing and reliable battery systems. The eBook, titled ‘8 Industry Experts Discuss Battery Management Solutions’, focusses on the battery management system (BMS), which is the electronic control circuit that monitors and regulates the charging and discharging of batteries. The BMS informs the systems of the state of charge of the battery, ensures that the conditions are optimal for the battery’s state of health, and protects the battery from fault conditions that could damage it.

The eBook explores proper BMS design and the ways that Vishay helps its customers achieve the best performance and reliability for battery systems. The eBook also includes examples from Vishay’s wide portfolio of discrete semiconductors and passive components to help extend battery life, improve operational safety, and ensure reliable data acquisition for precise battery health monitoring and efficient power management. Vishay products featured in the eBook include the VOA300 linear optocoupler, the WSBE series Power Metal Strip shunt resistors, the surface-mount PAR transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, the CDMM thick film chip dividers, and the Vishay/Siliconix SQ automotive power MOSFETs.

For more information visit https://bit.ly/4amkQ3G





