Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Print this page printer friendly version

Enhancing workplace connectivity for the next generation of professionals

31 May 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

By Tobie van Schalkwyk, business unit manager at Duxbury Networking.

Youth Day provides an opportunity to reflect on how local offices are evolving, as organisations welcome the next generation of digital natives into the fold. With more than six million youth (between 15 and 34 years old) employed in the South African job sector, the business dynamic is rapidly changing. These young professionals bring different expectations of what constitutes a productive work environment. At the core of this is fast, reliable, always-on connectivity.

The pandemic has seen the acceptance of remote work, flexible hours, and digital collaboration. To entice talented, digital-savvy workers, many companies are using hybrid and remote work as incentives. For their part, young talent wants to feel comfortable and supported by their employers. One of the ways a business can do this is to embrace the increased digital proficiencies and acceptance of cloud-based solutions for the youth.

Young professionals, having grown up with the internet, are familiar with cloud-based applications, comfortable with video conferencing, and use instant messaging to collaborate effectively and maintain productivity.

However, beyond delivering connectivity for the workforce, businesses must also ensure the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart office technologies receive sufficient network coverage, especially on a cellular side. From an office perspective, devices like smart thermostats, security systems, and connected lighting rely on strong and consistent connectivity to function optimally. As businesses adopt these technologies to enhance workplace efficiency and comfort, the need for reliable cellular coverage becomes even more critical.

A strong cellular base

Ensuring the reliability of cellular network coverage on-premises, and at the homes of their remote employees, has become a business imperative. For employees, reliable connectivity translates into uninterrupted access to digital tools and resources, enabling them to perform their tasks efficiently. This access not only enhances productivity, but also reduces the frustration and downtime associated with poor connectivity.

Companies therefore need an environment where connectivity can be leveraged to improve overall employee satisfaction and retention. A well-connected workplace supports the collaboration and innovation that are essential for business growth. Additionally, it helps attract top talent, as young professionals are more likely to choose employers that offer the technological infrastructure they require.

Boosting cellular network connectivity through advanced technology also helps contribute to workplace safety. For example, in emergencies, reliable communication systems are crucial for ensuring the wellbeing of employees. This connectivity enables the quick dissemination of information and coordination of emergency response efforts.

Going the Nextivity route

Nextivity offers advanced solutions designed to address the connectivity challenges faced by modern South African businesses. The product line includes smart signal boosters that enhance cellular signals in buildings, ensuring reliable voice and data connectivity: the perfect solution for companies looking to provide their employees with the best possible digital experience.

One of the standout features of the Nextivity range is its ability to adapt to different environments. So, whether you are working in a high-rise office building with thick walls that block signals, or a sprawling campus with multiple structures, Nextivity solutions can be customised to meet specific needs. Furthermore, they are user friendly to install and manage, providing a hassle-free experience for IT departments.

Digital-native demand

Providing a quality connectivity experience is essential for supporting the next generation of professionals. By investing in Nextivity’s enterprise solutions, businesses can meet the high expectations of digital-native employees, enabling a work environment where innovation and productivity can flourish.

For more information contact Duxbury Networking, +27 11 351 9800, [email protected], www.duxbury.co.za




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

High performance, but cost-effective 4G LTE router
Otto Wireless Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
As an upgraded version of the R210 Industrial cellular router, the R230 professional IIoT router not only maintains its compact and rugged construction, secure and reliable performance, cost-effective price, based on high-quality module and state-of-the-art CPU processor, but also offers more functionalities.

Read more...
High-performance NB-IoT module
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel’s BC950K-GL is a high-performance NB-IoT module, which supports multiple frequency bands with extremely low power consumption.

Read more...
RedCap module supports 5G SA mode
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Quectel RG255C is a series of small LGA modules based on 3GPP Release 17 RedCap technology, which supports 5G SA modes and is backwards-compatible with the 4G network.

Read more...
Qi2 dsPIC33-based reference design
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Synzen’s new SYNPlicity development platform utilises the advanced capabilities of the Nordic nRF9160 module, with ATRIA antenna for LTE connectivity, SIRIUSa antenna for BLE, and SIRIUSb antenna for GNSS.

Read more...
nRF21540 front end module
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The nRF21540 from Nordic Semiconductor is an RF front-end module for Bluetooth Low Energy, Bluetooth mesh, Thread and Zigbee range extension.

Read more...
Introducing SYNPlicity: The IoT development platform redefining connectivity
iCorp Technologies Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Synzen Precision Technology has unveiled its new SYNPlicity development platform that represents a significant leap forward in IoT technology.

Read more...
Global cellular IoT connectivity over satellite
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
In partnership with floLIVE and Skylo Technologies, the new solution ensures that mobile assets like shipping containers, agricultural equipment, trucks, and other high-value assets re continually trackable and monitored anywhere on earth, from cities and rural highways to deserts and ocean.

Read more...
Panasonic modules embrace Wi-Fi 6 standard
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
These modules, built on NXP’s IW611 and IW612 chips respectively, mark a significant leap forward in wireless connectivity solutions.

Read more...
FWA is erasing the digital divide
Quectel Wireless Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Fixed wireless access is bridging the digital divide, by connecting millions of previously unconnected people each month across the globe.

Read more...
5G RedCap is on track
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
5G RedCap provides an affordable 5G solution that satisfies mid-tier connectivity requirements by presenting optimised power efficiency and simplified hardware and antenna design, which is crucial for IoT applications.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved