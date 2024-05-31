Enhancing workplace connectivity for the next generation of professionals

31 May 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Youth Day provides an opportunity to reflect on how local offices are evolving, as organisations welcome the next generation of digital natives into the fold. With more than six million youth (between 15 and 34 years old) employed in the South African job sector, the business dynamic is rapidly changing. These young professionals bring different expectations of what constitutes a productive work environment. At the core of this is fast, reliable, always-on connectivity.

The pandemic has seen the acceptance of remote work, flexible hours, and digital collaboration. To entice talented, digital-savvy workers, many companies are using hybrid and remote work as incentives. For their part, young talent wants to feel comfortable and supported by their employers. One of the ways a business can do this is to embrace the increased digital proficiencies and acceptance of cloud-based solutions for the youth.

Young professionals, having grown up with the internet, are familiar with cloud-based applications, comfortable with video conferencing, and use instant messaging to collaborate effectively and maintain productivity.

However, beyond delivering connectivity for the workforce, businesses must also ensure the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart office technologies receive sufficient network coverage, especially on a cellular side. From an office perspective, devices like smart thermostats, security systems, and connected lighting rely on strong and consistent connectivity to function optimally. As businesses adopt these technologies to enhance workplace efficiency and comfort, the need for reliable cellular coverage becomes even more critical.

A strong cellular base

Ensuring the reliability of cellular network coverage on-premises, and at the homes of their remote employees, has become a business imperative. For employees, reliable connectivity translates into uninterrupted access to digital tools and resources, enabling them to perform their tasks efficiently. This access not only enhances productivity, but also reduces the frustration and downtime associated with poor connectivity.

Companies therefore need an environment where connectivity can be leveraged to improve overall employee satisfaction and retention. A well-connected workplace supports the collaboration and innovation that are essential for business growth. Additionally, it helps attract top talent, as young professionals are more likely to choose employers that offer the technological infrastructure they require.

Boosting cellular network connectivity through advanced technology also helps contribute to workplace safety. For example, in emergencies, reliable communication systems are crucial for ensuring the wellbeing of employees. This connectivity enables the quick dissemination of information and coordination of emergency response efforts.

Going the Nextivity route

Nextivity offers advanced solutions designed to address the connectivity challenges faced by modern South African businesses. The product line includes smart signal boosters that enhance cellular signals in buildings, ensuring reliable voice and data connectivity: the perfect solution for companies looking to provide their employees with the best possible digital experience.

One of the standout features of the Nextivity range is its ability to adapt to different environments. So, whether you are working in a high-rise office building with thick walls that block signals, or a sprawling campus with multiple structures, Nextivity solutions can be customised to meet specific needs. Furthermore, they are user friendly to install and manage, providing a hassle-free experience for IT departments.

Digital-native demand

Providing a quality connectivity experience is essential for supporting the next generation of professionals. By investing in Nextivity’s enterprise solutions, businesses can meet the high expectations of digital-native employees, enabling a work environment where innovation and productivity can flourish.

