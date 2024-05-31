Quectel Masterclass series

31 May 2024 Events

July’s Masterclass webinars focus on two ways in which Quectel can help their customers achieve precision: first by keeping their testing and certification process on track, and then on how they can improve their GNSS device positioning, through real-time kinematic (RTK) and dead reckoning (DR).

On 18 July, the company will set out how its Certification Services can help customers receive that vital certification letter with minimal stress, keeping costs and timelines down even as requirements change. By using Quectel’s global footprint, deep relationships with certification bodies and carriers, and enormous team of experts, they have ensured certification for hundreds of customer devices – often in as little as eight weeks. A truly A-Z service is provided, covering in-house testing, on-site support and debugging, and project management, paperwork, dealing with labs and carriers, and staying on top of updated requirements, at lower cost and faster than alternatives.

Date: 18 July

Time: 19:00 SAST

On 26 July, a session dedicated to the fundamentals of RTK and DR will be held, covering how to make the best use of the company’s capabilities, and implications for devices targeted at the APAC market. Limitations in the reliability of traditional GNSS create implementation challenges for mass-market IoT devices such as e-scooters and autonomous lawnmowers – making the need for wider availability of RTK and DR ever stronger. These allow GNSS devices to achieve much higher accuracy and consistent accessibility – through advanced modules such as the LC29H and L26-DR – by helping to mitigate common sources of degradation, such as buildings, tunnels, poor atmospheric conditions, and antenna disturbances.

Date: 26 July

Time: 10:00 SAST

For more information visit https://www.quectel.com/masterclass-events





